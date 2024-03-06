Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Temple & Webster Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = AU$9.8m ÷ (AU$206m - AU$75m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Temple & Webster Group has an ROCE of 7.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

Check out our latest analysis for Temple & Webster Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Temple & Webster Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Temple & Webster Group .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Temple & Webster Group Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 7.5%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 807%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Story continues

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 37%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Temple & Webster Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 768% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Temple & Webster Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Temple & Webster Group, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Temple & Webster Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.