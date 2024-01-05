Temple & Webster Group Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth AU$9.87m

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Temple & Webster Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Angela Riley for AU$3.6m worth of shares, at about AU$3.62 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$8.70. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Temple & Webster Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:TPW Insider Trading Volume January 5th 2024

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 13% of Temple & Webster Group shares, worth about AU$139m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Temple & Webster Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Temple & Webster Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Temple & Webster Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

