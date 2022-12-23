U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,818.24
    -4.15 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,002.44
    -25.05 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,415.71
    -60.41 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.59
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.02
    +2.53 (+3.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    +13.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.28 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7290
    +0.0600 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8540
    +0.5020 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.96
    +192.95 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.56
    -0.39 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

Templum Named Best Alternative Asset Marketplace Technology Provider

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum, Inc. ("Templum"), a provider of next-generation cloud-based capital market infrastructure for alternative assets and private securities, announced today that AI-Media's New World Report had recognized Templum as the Best Alternative Asset Marketplace Technology Provider. These awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that use new and emerging technologies, services, and solutions to deliver high-value solutions in North America.

Templum recognized as the Best Alternative Asset Marketplace Technology Provider.

Globally, alternative asset classes are being embraced by large institutions, intermediaries, and individual investors. According to Preqin's most recent report, the Global Alternatives AUM is expected to reach $23.21 trillion by 2026, up from $13.32 trillion at the end of 2021 (11.7 CAGR).

"With increasing growth and investment into alternative assets, inefficiencies in antiquated manual processes and the lack of infrastructure have been more apparent than ever. These outdated manual processes have historically stymied the full potential of the market," stated Christopher Pallotta, Founder, and CEO of Templum. "Fortunately, these antiquated processes are rapidly being disrupted by Templum as we leverage innovative digital and scalable technologies to significantly reduce costs and time by creating operational efficiencies for investment managers, advisors, and investors. As a result, we have created a strong ecosystem and infrastructure for making investing and trading in alternative assets as easy as participating in the public markets."

"The North America Business Awards are always a delight to host. These companies are a driving force for change, and I want to congratulate every one of them," said Jessie Wilson, North American Business Awards program manager. "I wish them an incredible end to the year and a very fruitful future."

About Templum 

Templum Markets LLC. is a New York-based broker-dealer, and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. states and territories and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., a trading technology company. Templum is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated market technologies and APIs for primary issuance and secondary trading. Templum's combined solution provides liquidity and distribution in private markets by enabling a continuous trading experience for investors rather than the manual processes currently in place. In doing so, Templum delivers custom trading solutions to power marketplaces. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com.

About New World Report

New World Report is an insightful and informative business news platform providing readers throughout the Americas with business advice to aid business progress and success stories to inspire trends and innovations to support business growth and continuity. Born out of the merger of U.S. Business News and Latin America News, The New World Report has a dedicated website that is updated daily with content, and each month a newsletter is circulated to more than 100,000 businesses and professionals from across the region.

New World Report is brought to you by AI Global Media. AI Global Media is a digital media group launched in 2010 with 12 brands in its portfolio. The group has over 600,000 pageviews across its brand websites per month (*accurate as of June 2020) and circulates newsletters and notable edition magazines to more than 1.6m recipients across various walks of life.

About AI Global Media

Since 2010 AI Global Media (https://www.aiglobalmedialtd.com/) has been committed to creating engaging B2B content that informs our readers and allows them to market their business to a global audience. We create content for and about firms across a range of industries.

We have 12 unique brands, each serving a specific industry or region. Each brand covers the latest news in its sector and publishes a digital magazine and newsletter that a global audience reads. Our flagship brand, Acquisition International, distributes a monthly digital magazine to a worldwide circulation of 108,000, who are treated to a range of features and news pieces on the latest developments in the global corporate market.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/templum-named-best-alternative-asset-marketplace-technology-provider-301709677.html

SOURCE Templum Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surges 8.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Medical Properties (MPW) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $2.8 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From Just 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway should generate more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Nearly half of it will come from three stocks.

  • Why a recession is ‘actually pretty positive for Tesla’: Analyst

    Canaccord Genuity Managing Director George Gianarikas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market’s reaction to Tesla stock, how investors are dealing with the stock following uncertainty, uncertainty around EV delivery, a recession, growth, and the outlook for sustained leadership within the EV space.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Avoid Like the Plague and 2 to Buy Instead

    Big dividend yields can be alluring. Unfortunately, many higher-yielding dividends are at high risk of getting cut if market conditions deteriorate. Because of that, yield-focused investors should avoid that stock and instead consider buying Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) or Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • Morgan Stanley says the stock market could bottom out next year — but these 2 stocks are already in the ‘buy’ zone

    Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist, has been among the most prominent of the bearish prognosticators this past year, and while he still sees rough times ahead, he also offers some hope for the long term. At base, Wilson says the S&P 500 is likely to sink another 20% before hitting a bottom near 3,100 during 1Q23. The index slipped into a bear market in June of this year, when the Federal Reserve began its aggressive anti-inflationary interest rate hikes, and has been on a vol

  • This Is My Top Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Ahead of 2023

    Due to economic and geopolitical headwinds, financial markets have been exceptionally volatile in 2022. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently noted that this year would likely be the sixth-most-volatile year dating back to the Great Depression. Shares of the hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have plunged 53% so far this year.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Petrobras (PBR) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Petrobras (PBR) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Trading Hours for the Christmas Weekend.

    This holiday season hasn’t exactly been filled with cheer for investors: Companies have been battling inflation and market volatility—and a recession seems to be looming ahead. Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of Christmas. Is the Stock Market Closed Today?

  • Dow Jones Falls On Inflation Data; Tesla Stock Hits New Low Amid Elon Musk Comments

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on key inflation data. Tesla stock hit a new low amid Elon Musk's comments on not selling shares.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Stocks Sank on Thursday

    Investors just woke up to the fact that Carnival's fourth-quarter earnings report actually wasn't that great.

  • ‘Innovation Stocks Will Eventually Win’: Here Are Cathie Wood’s Top Holdings and Where They Are Headed

    Not long ago considered a trailblazing investing guru, sentiment has entirely shifted around Cathie Wood over the past year and a half. Her ARK Invest fund’s ARK Innovation ETF is loaded with growth-oriented pandemic-era winners but as anyone following the stock market’s trajectory will know, the tables have turned on stocks of that ilk. And the result is that the ARKK ETF is now down by a huge 65% in 2022. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and o

  • 2 Stocks That Jumped on an Ugly Market Day

    Investors spent most of Thursday thinking easy come, easy go as major market benchmarks moved lower after sizable gains on Wednesday. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all finished well above their worst levels of the day, the volatility showed that levels of uncertainty about what 2023 will bring are extremely high. Both Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN) made their shareholders happy with some positive news about their respective businesses.

  • Should You Be Concerned About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s (NYSE:JKS) ROE?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 12%

    After three winning sessions in a row, the stock market fell on Thursday when the weekly jobless claims came in below the expectations. That data point indicated continued tightness in the labor market, but the Federal Reserve has been hoping to see signs of a moderate increase in unemployment, to indicate that the anti-inflationary rate increases are taking hold. Barring that evidence, the Fed is likely to continue raising rates and tightening monetary policy, increasing the risk of recession.

  • Got $250? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy at Massive Discounts Before 2023

    Let's say you have $250 to spare after paying off your bills, clearing your high-interest debt, and saving enough for a rainy day: You can consider buying one share of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and almost two shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) right now. Shares of the cybersecurity specialist slipped nearly 20% as of this writing, and that has made the stock cheaper than before. More specifically, Palo Alto stock is now trading at less than 8 times sales, which is well below the price-to-sales ratio of nearly 12 that it was commanding last year.

  • More Likely to 5x First: Virgin Galactic vs. Axon

    There are some extremely high-potential companies on the market that could generate 5x returns over the next decade. What I wanted to do is ask whether a high-risk, high-reward company like Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is more likely to 5x before Axon (NASDAQ: AXON), a stock that is up 542% in the last five years. First, I want to outline what these companies do and why their risk profiles are very different.

  • From Lucid to ChargePoint -- 3 Renewable Growth Stocks Worth Buying in 2023

    Warren Buffett has famously advised investors be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Indeed, as always, you must be greedy only with quality companies. Let's take a look at three growth stocks that you can consider buying in 2023.

  • 3 Things About Verizon Stock That Smart Investors Know

    Passive income investors certainly know about Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) healthy dividend yield, but there is more to know about the company. This video will highlight three things smart investors know about Verizon stock.

  • Stocks open lower as investors eye Santa Claus rally

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • Why Shares of Lithium Americas Are Plunging Today

    While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are both sliding lower today, shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) are outpacing the downward slide in the market writ large. Addressing the company's recent deal with Arena Minerals, an analyst from B. Riley seems to be unenthusiastic about the transaction, electing to keep the same price target and rating on the stock that he had prior to the announcement. As of 3:32 p.m. EST, shares of Lithium Americas are down 3.8%, recovering slightly from their earlier slide of 5.7%.