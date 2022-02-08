Temporary Shelters Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the temporary shelters market are The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, UNICEF, The Emergency Food and Shelter Program, ShelterBox, National Alliance to End Homlessness, The National Coalition for the Homeless and Covenant House.

The global temporary shelters market is expected to grow from $43.19 billion in 2021 to $48.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $69.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The temporary shelters market consists of the revenues generated by providing temporary shelter services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide short-term shelter for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse, homeless, runaway youth, and patients and families caught in medical crisis.These establishments may operate through their own shelters or may subsidize housing using existing homes, apartments, hotels, or motels.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of temporary shelters are homeless shelter and emergency shelter.Homeless shelters are a type of homeless service agency that provides homeless individuals and families with temporary housing.



The different sizes include small, medium, large and is used in various applications such as personnel, vehicle mounted, medical facility base, aircraft base, command post, others.



The increase in government funds for temporary housing contributed to the growth of the market.For instance, the federal government of Canada announced plans to give $15 million for temporary housing in Toronto.



These funds will be utilized to solve capacity issues at local shelters and respite centers.In June 2020, $11 million were funded by the government to the city to cover similar expenses.



Government funds are one of the many sources of income for temporary shelters and an increase in the funds from the government will, therefore, boost the temporary shelters market.



Governments have laid restrictions on funds of non-profit organizations, including temporary shelters from foreign organizations, hampering the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2021, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a bank charter stating that "donations received in Indian rupees" by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and associations from "any foreign source, even if that source is located in India at the time of such donation" should be treated as "foreign contribution." According to the current rules, all banks must report to the Central Government within 48 hours the "receipt or utilization of any foreign contribution" by any NGO, association, or person, whether or not they are registered or have been granted prior permission under the FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act). These restrictions abruptly stop the social work of non-profit organizations including temporary shelters operated by them, which negatively impacts the growth of the market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in temporary shelters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

