Tempur Sealy Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

- Authorization Increased to $600 Million

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy") today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the authorization under the Company's share repurchase program to a total of $600 million. In the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Tempur Sealy repurchased approximately 20 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $700 million.

Stock repurchases under this program may be made through open market transactions, negotiated purchases or otherwise, at times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, financing and regulatory requirements and other market conditions. The program does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice. Repurchases may be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under federal securities laws.

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster® and our non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Our distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures our products are offered wherever and however customers want to shop.

Lastly, we accept our global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, our community and environment. We have and are implementing programs consistent with our responsibilities.

Investor Relations Contact
Aubrey Moore
Investor Relations
Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
800-805-3635
Investor.relations@tempursealy.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tempur-sealy-increases-share-repurchase-authorization-301410544.html

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

