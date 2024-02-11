Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.13

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of March to $0.13. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.0%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Tempur Sealy International's stock price has increased by 35% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Tempur Sealy International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Tempur Sealy International's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 53.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 14%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Tempur Sealy International Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 3 years was $0.28 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 23% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Tempur Sealy International has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 31% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Tempur Sealy International Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Tempur Sealy International that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Tempur Sealy International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

