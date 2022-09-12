U.S. markets closed

Tempur Sealy to Present at Financial Conference

·2 min read

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy") announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 14, 2022.

Date: September 14, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. CT
Presenter: Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and CEO

The fireside chat is being webcast and will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at investor.tempursealy.com. Time listed is subject to change.

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our 650+ Company-owned stores worldwide and our e-commerce channels.  With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality.

Importantly, we are committed to carrying out our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. As part of that commitment, we have established the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our global wholly owned operations by 2040.

Investor Relations Contact
Aubrey Moore
Investor Relations
Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
800-805-3635
Investor.relations@tempursealy.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tempur-sealy-to-present-at-financial-conference-301622255.html

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

