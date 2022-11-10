U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Tempus Realty Partners Acquires Lane Bryant Headquarters Campus for $42M

·1 min read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, today announced the acquisition of Lane Bryant's 236,070 square foot campus located in New Albany, Ohio. Total purchase price was $42 million.

Lane Bryant Headquarters - New Albany, OH
Lane Bryant Headquarters - New Albany, OH

The fully leased, Class A two-building headquarters, located at 8323 Walton Parkway, features a workspace with an on-site café, fitness center, multi-tiered water feature and a walking trail that winds through the surrounding green space. Lane Bryant will remain a tenant for at least the next 20 years. The property benefits from its easy access to entertainment including fine dining, hotels and event destinations. In addition, the heavily traveled Route 161 is less than one mile away.

"This purchase marks our sixth in the Columbus-area market" Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "We're thrilled to add such a high-quality property with a well-respected tenant to our portfolio."

Lane Bryant, established in 1904, is a leader in plus size women's apparel with 450 stores nationwide.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities.

Lane Bryant Headquarters - New Albany, OH
Lane Bryant Headquarters - New Albany, OH
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tempus-realty-partners-acquires-lane-bryant-headquarters-campus-for-42m-301674645.html

SOURCE Tempus Realty

