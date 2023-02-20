Tempus Resources readies to drill more Elizabeth Project gold in 2023
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Tempus Resources Ltd
Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR) president and CEO Jason Bahnsen sits down with Proactive’s Elisha Newell to discuss the final suite of assays from 2022 drilling at Elizabeth Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. There’s enough gold in the ground to warrant follow-up drilling in May 2023, but in the meantime, Bahnsen and the team will focus on updating a historical mineral resource estimate.
