U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.13
    +0.79 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2870
    +0.1730 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,790.62
    +228.72 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.24
    +21.91 (+4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,014.31
    +9.95 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Tempus Resources readies to drill more Elizabeth Project gold in 2023

·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR) president and CEO Jason Bahnsen sits down with Proactive’s Elisha Newell to discuss the final suite of assays from 2022 drilling at Elizabeth Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. There’s enough gold in the ground to warrant follow-up drilling in May 2023, but in the meantime, Bahnsen and the team will focus on updating a historical mineral resource estimate.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/tempus-resources-readies-to-drill-more-elizabeth-project-gold-in-2023-507442469

Recommended Stories