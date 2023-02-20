Tempus Resources readies to drill more Elizabeth Project gold in 2023

TheStreet.com

What is certain for now is that the Cybertruck will begin to be produced this year. This truck/pickup, the first to be manufactured by Tesla, is set to become the cash cow of the carmaker which already manufactures the entry-level Model 3 sedan, the Model S luxury sedan, the Model Y SUV and the luxury Model X SUV as well as the Tesla semi. The commercial success of the vehicle seems to be guaranteed at least in the first months.