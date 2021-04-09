Ten Demonstration Projects Showcase Innovative Affordable Housing Solutions
OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is helping to foster innovation by highlighting innovative solutions aiming to improve the performance, viability and effectiveness of affordable housing.
Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), is pleased to announce up to $250,000 in funding for each selected project under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) Demonstrations Initiative.
The NHS Demonstrations Initiative showcases forward-looking technologies, practices, programs, policies and strategies to spur the future of housing in Canada. It focuses on projects that support the National Housing Strategy priority areas and population groups.
These solutions will support a culture of innovation by fostering partnerships, replication as well as creating and disseminating real-world data for evidence-based decision-making.
More information about the NHS Demonstrations Initiative is available at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en/nhs/demonstration-initiative.
"Every Canadian deserves a home that meets their needs and they can afford. Increasing the supply of housing requires innovative and disruptive thinking. The NHS Demonstrations Initiative showcases the best new ideas ensuring that these can be repeated and scaled across Canada. Congratulations to all the recipients!" – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
Funding for demonstrations is available to those who wish to address housing related issues identified under the NHS' priority areas.
The NHS Demonstrations Initiative competitive open-call process occurs annually. The next one will be held in June 2021.
Experts interested in acting as reviewers are invited to manifest their interest by writing to Innovation-Research@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
The NHS includes $241 million over 10 years to support research on housing needs and conditions, the housing finance system, market stability and housing sector innovation.
Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.
Backgrounder – Successful Submissions, 2020 NHS Demonstrations Initiative
Further details on these projects can be found here.
Project Title and Short
Lead organization
Requested
Project
Hey Neighbour Collective: Social sustainability innovations for affordable multi-unit rental housing
$232,250
Vancouver, Victoria and Penticton, BC
SAFERhome Universal Design Affordable Housing Demonstration
$227,500
Maple Ridge, B.C.
Scalable, Sustainable Companion Housing Model for Vulnerable Populations
$250,000
Kelowna, BC
Automatic Fire Suppression System Demonstration to Protect Homes in Indigenous Communities
$143,500
Hope, BC
The Vienna House Multi-unit Affordable Housing Demonstration Initiative
$250,000
Vancouver, BC
A Toolkit for Affordability Driven Home Energy Efficiency Retrofits Through Local Improvement Charge Programs
$200,000
Toronto, ON
Implementing the Right to Housing in the Supportive Housing Sector
$249,821
Toronto, ON
The Shift: Supporting Human-Rights Based Housing Strategies
$250,000
National
Collaborative Innovative Partnerships for Financing Affordable Housing Projects
$250,000
Calgary, AB – with national dissemination
Regent Park World Urban Pavilion by UN-Habitat
The Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, will contribute $1 million for the construction of the Regent Park World Urban Pavilion by UN-Habitat and $1.25 million for five years of programming ($250K per year) through the National Housing Strategy.
Toronto, ON
National
International
