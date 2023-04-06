Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ten Entertainment Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = UK£33m ÷ (UK£276m - UK£26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, Ten Entertainment Group has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 6.8% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ten Entertainment Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ten Entertainment Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From Ten Entertainment Group's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Ten Entertainment Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 25% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Ten Entertainment Group has decreased its current liabilities to 9.3% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Ten Entertainment Group's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Ten Entertainment Group. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 22% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

