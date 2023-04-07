Ten Entertainment Group plc Just Recorded A 21% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.2% to hit UK£127m. Ten Entertainment Group also reported a statutory profit of UK£0.39, which was an impressive 21% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Ten Entertainment Group

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Ten Entertainment Group are now predicting revenues of UK£133.0m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a credible 5.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 19% to UK£0.31 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£133.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.31 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of UK£3.86, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ten Entertainment Group at UK£4.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£3.40. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Story continues

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Ten Entertainment Group'shistorical trends, as the 5.0% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 is roughly in line with the 5.7% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 9.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that Ten Entertainment Group is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Ten Entertainment Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Ten Entertainment Group (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here