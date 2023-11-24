Is Ten Lifestyle Group Plc's (LON:TENG) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 24% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Ten Lifestyle Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ten Lifestyle Group is:

30% = UK£4.5m ÷ UK£15m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.30 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Ten Lifestyle Group's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

First thing first, we like that Ten Lifestyle Group has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Ten Lifestyle Group's considerable five year net income growth of 31% was to be expected.

We then performed a comparison between Ten Lifestyle Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 27% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is TENG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TENG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Ten Lifestyle Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ten Lifestyle Group doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Ten Lifestyle Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

