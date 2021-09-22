U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.29
    +26.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,195.15
    +275.31 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,807.84
    +61.45 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.60
    +19.42 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.69
    +1.20 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.60
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3280
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5800
    +0.3600 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,299.50
    -889.09 (-2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.38
    +14.90 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.96
    +95.98 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Ten Reasons Why Uniform Rental Programs Are a Practical Choice for Businesses

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ --Uniform rental service programs provide many benefits for businesses above and beyond the improvement of their overall image and brand promotion. Many rental program providers supply all required employee uniforms with no upfront costs, have scheduled drop-off and deliveries at your place of business, include benefits like hygienic laundering and shirt pressing, and even make necessary repairs and replacements as needed. Moreover, research supports that consumers prefer being serviced by uniformed employees, noting that easy recognition of an employee's affiliation with their service provider can make them feel more at ease and can instill a higher level of confidence1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, leading uniform service companies have cited an appreciable shift toward the adoption of managed uniform programs—particularly in the healthcare industry—for businesses who had previously not considered them. A greater understanding of the potential risks associated with cross contamination has moved to the forefront of daily life for many, and the benefits associated with managed uniforms and industrial hygienic laundering have undoubtedly been a driving force behind the increase.

The above-mentioned benefits alone are enough to provide distinct competitive and health advantages for uniformed companies over those without uniform programs, but the following ten reasons go multiple steps further, touching upon areas like hygiene and wellness to financial advantages to some that one may not typically associate with a managed uniform program.

  1. Improve your overall business image

    There is truth behind the term "dress for success." Carefully considered employee uniforms instantly create a more professional business image and can help attract and retain customers. Qualities like pride, unity, professionalism, dedication, and many others are silently conveyed by staff in uniform and go a long way toward painting a more positive image of your business.

  2. Promote your brand

    Uniforms that display corporate logos and colors afford immediate brand recognition and simultaneously differentiate a business from its competition. Clean, pressed, professional-looking uniforms communicate pride in what you do, inherently increasing trust and confidence in your brand without saying a word.

  3. Advertise for free

    Well-designed work uniforms essentially become "walking billboards," promoting a company's products and services "for free." Thoughtfully placed logos and strategic use of brand colors and patterns have a cumulative effect, exponentially increasing brand recognition over time with zero ad spend.

  4. Protect your workers

    Above and beyond the branding benefits of uniforms, functional benefits like wearer safety should also be taken into consideration. Specialty safety uniforms that include flame resistant (FR) and/or high visibility garments can help prevent injuries caused by accidental electrical arc flashes or flash fires and can help protect workers from being struck by motorized vehicles in low-light work environments.

  5. Improve security

    Employees in uniform can quickly be identified as part of an organization, making it easy to determine who should and should not be on the worksite. The same premise can work in a departmental sense: distinctly designing uniforms or choosing unique uniform colors to distinguish different departments and disciplines can also go a long way in keeping the right people in the right places.

  6. Prevent product cross-contamination

    Uniform programs designed specifically for the food or healthcare industries can help reduce cross-contamination threats. Food production and/or food processing garments are often specially designed to help businesses comply with Hazard Access Critical Control Point (HACCP) and Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) regulations, while industrial hygienic laundering of healthcare garments like scrubs and lab coats can help reduce the transference risk of bacteria, viruses, and other pathogen from the workplace to the home.

  7. Create team spirit

    An increased sense of team spirit, unity, and belonging can be fostered through work uniforms. Wearing similar clothing adorned with a company logo allows employees to feel a sense of connection to each other, to the work, to the company, and to the company's goals and mission. In fact, psychological research has proven that a dress code or uniform program at work helps to increase abstract thinking and productivity in employees.

  8. Employee benefit

    There are many employee benefits to a uniform program. Employer-provided uniforms save employees money. And when provided as part of a uniform rental program, eliminate employee laundering time and expenses. Many uniform rental programs also include automatic garment repairs and replacements, and some even allow for size exchanges with a change in body (e.g. weight fluctuation).

  9. Improve customer relationships

    Work uniforms immediately identify company representatives who can be asked questions about the business or approached for purchasing information, thereby improving overall customer service. Clients may also grow used to seeing your uniformed employees arrive at a certain time or on a certain day, making their interactions with your staff an anticipated and welcome part of their day.

  10. Promote company pride

    Work uniforms help instill a sense of pride and responsibility and can convert employees into "brand ambassadors" outside the actual workplace. Much like the idea presented in number nine above, pleasant, happy, professional, and memorable experiences had over time between your employees and your clients have a cumulative and collective effect on how others view and perceive your company as a whole.

"These benefits are typically included when we ask potential customers to consider a new uniform rental program," says Adam Soreff, Director of Marketing and Communications for UniFirst Corporation, a leading provider of work uniforms and ancillary business services throughout North America. "There are many conveniences offered by a managed uniform program, and businesses recognize the value in freeing themselves from the ongoing time and maintenance requirements that go along with a self-managed uniform program."

For more information about UniFirst and uniform rental programs for your business, please visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst
Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

1.

The research study, "The Customer Perception of Uniforms in the Workplace" was sponsored by the Uniform and Textile Service Association and conducted by J.D. Power and Associates.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ten-reasons-why-uniform-rental-programs-are-a-practical-choice-for-businesses-301382907.html

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/22/c9381.html

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook overpaid FTC fine as ‘quid pro quo’ to protect Zuckerberg from liability, shareholders claim

    Facebook Inc. overpaid billions of dollars to the Federal Trade Commission as part of an agreement to keep CEO Mark Zuckerberg from being personally sued, shareholders claim in a pair of lawsuits.

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — consider investing in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New Yo

  • What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27. Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers. According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes fo

  • UiPath CEO: Automation will not replace knowledge workers

    Daniel Dines discusses workplace transformation on a recent episode of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • Activision Blizzard confirms SEC investigation, loses chief legal officer

    The consequences are mounting for gaming giant Activision Blizzard after the company became the subject of a landmark state investigation into discriminatory workplace practices and sexual harassment this summer. Now, Activision Blizzard confirms that it is the subject of a federal investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been ramping up enforcement efforts against tech companies in recent months. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the SEC has subpoenaed Activision Blizzard and a number of the company's key executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick.

  • Bitcoin Retrace: Focus On Levels, Not Hype.

    People are very overdramatic, especially when they need to attract viewers in order to generate sales. With Bitcoin breaking recent supports, all the “experts” are out in full force trying to capture your attention.

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 22nd, 2021

    Following another bearish day on Tuesday, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.21 levels to avoid another day in the red.

  • BP Traders Lost $100 Million in 2015 Africa Deals ‘Debacle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’BP Plc’s traders lost $100 million in a “debacle” of a deal with a West African commodities firm, according to details from a London emplo

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • Russia’s New Gas Pipeline to Germany Delivers More Power to Moscow

    A cold winter might force European regulators to speed up the approval process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline now running between Russia and Germany.

  • Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

    Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including steel producers, fertiliser manufacturers and glass makers, have had to suspend or reduce production in Europe and Asia as a result of spiking energy prices. The UK on Tuesday said it agreed to provide state support to one of the companies to restart production of by-product carbon dioxide, which is used in food production, to avert a supply crunch.

  • Oil prices lifted on expectations for another drop in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures rise Wednesday, finding support after industry data showed a large drop in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

    Brazilian authorities are investigating whether JPMorgan Chase & Co played a role in an alleged bribery and money laundering scheme that dated back to 2011 and involved state-run oil company Petrobras, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and two law enforcement sources.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Pull Back

    Natural gas markets initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back the gains to show signs of hesitation again. Because of this, it looks like we have a deeper correction on our hands.