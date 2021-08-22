Investing in growth stocks is always an ideal strategy as they are expected to offer an above average growth rate. Moreover, if the growth stock belongs to the mid-cap, then many consider it to be even better than the small- or large-cap. Generally, mid-cap companies are not as volatile as small-cap and have the potential to offer a higher percentage return than large-cap stocks. However, the only problem that investors face is selecting the right growth stocks. One best way to overcome this problem is to invest through Mid-Cap Growth Mutual Funds. Let’s take a look at the ten top Mid-Cap Growth Mutual Funds.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Top Mid-Cap Growth Mutual Funds

We have used the past one-year return data (from U.S. News) to rank the ten top Mid-Cap Growth Mutual Funds. These are the ten top Mid-Cap Growth Mutual Funds:

Morgan Stanley Inst Discovery Port (MACGX, 63%)

MACGX normally invests in established and emerging companies having capitalizations within the range of companies part of the Russell Midcap® Growth Index. This fund has given a return of over 9% in the last three months and more than 49% in the last three years. MACGX has more than $4.60 billion in total assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Morgan Stanley InstlLqdty TrsSecs Instl, Pinterest and Twitter.

Principal Small-MidCap Growth Fund (PSMHX, 64%)

PSMHX normally invests in the equity securities of small to medium market cap companies. This fund has given a return of over 2% in the last three months. PSMHX has more than $10 million in total assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: SVB Financial Group, Horizon Therapeutics and Zendesk.

Kinetics Market Opportunities Fund (KMKAX, 77%)

KMKAX invests all its assets in the Market Opportunities Portfolio, which is a series of Kinetics Portfolios Trust. This fund has given a return of over -6% in the last three months and more than 20% in the last three years. KMKAX has more than $130 million in total assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Texas Pacific Land, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and DREAM Unlimited.

Story continues

American Beacon ARK Transfmt Innov Fd (ADNAX, 78%)

ADNAX normally invests in a portfolio of equity securities, such as common stocks and other equity investments. This fund has given a return of over 7% in the last three months and more than 42% in the last three years. ADNAX has about $1.10 billion in total assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Tesla, Teladoc Health and Roku.

Kinetics Paradigm Fund (KNPAX, 91%)

KNPAX puts all its investable assets in the Paradigm Portfolio, which is a Kinetics Portfolios Trust. This fund has given a return of over -1% in the last three months and more than 19% in the last three years. KNPAX has more than $900 million in total assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Texas Pacific Land, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Brookfield Asset Management.

Essex Environmental Opportunities Fund (GEOSX, 93%)

GEOSX primarily invests in securities engaged in “environmental investment themes," such as Environmental Finance, Renewable Energy, Low Carbon Commerce and more. This fund has given a return of over 7% in the last three months and more than 26% in the last three years. GEOSX has more than $64 million in total assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Fidelity® Inv MM Fds Government, Raven Industries and Cree.

Baron Focused Growth Fund (BFGFX, 94%)

BFGFX invests with a long-term objective, primarily in the common stocks of U.S. small- and mid-sized growth firms. This fund has given a return of over 2% in the last three months and more than 39% in the last three years. BFGFX has more than $680 million in total assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Tesla, CoStar Group and Penn National Gaming.

Tanaka Growth Fund (TGFRX, 106%)

TGFRX invests in the common stocks and other equity securities of companies of any size. It may also invest in foreign securities, as well as emerging market securities. This fund has given a return of over 1% in the last three months and more than 26% in the last three years. TGFRX has more than $21 million in total assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Amyris, Apple and Onto Innovation.

Shelton Green Alpha Fund (NEXTX, 113%)

NEXTX mainly invests in the companies that it believes are among the best in managing environmental risks and opportunities, as well as show above average growth potential. This fund has given a return of over 9% in the last three months and more than 44% in the last three years. NEXTX has more than $300 million in total assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Moderna, JinkoSolar Holding and CRISPR Therapeutics.

Kinetics Spin-Off and Corporate Rest Fd (LSHAX, 114%)

LSHAX primarily invests in the equity securities of spin-off companies, as well as companies undergoing any other type of corporate restructuring. This fund has given a return of over 4% in the last three months and more than 22% in the last three years. LSHAX has $27.60 million in total assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Texas Pacific Land, PayPal Holdings and DREAM Unlimited.