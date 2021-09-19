U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.42 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.93 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.33 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,427.55
    -878.17 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

These Are The Ten Top Multisector Bond Funds

Aman Jain
·5 min read

Investing in bonds is a good option for those who don’t want to take too much risk and are okay with a fixed return. Such investors can further reduce their risk, as well as up their chances of getting a higher return by putting money in Multisector bond funds. Such funds diversify their holdings among several fixed-income sectors, such as government obligations, foreign bonds, corporate bonds and high-yield debt securities. If you also plan to invest in such securities, to help you select, detailed below are the ten top Multisector bond funds.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Top Multisector Bond Funds

We have referred to the past one year data (U.S. News) to rank the ten top Multisector bond funds. Following are the ten top Multisector bond funds:

  1. Yorktown Multi-Sector Bond Fund (MUTF:APIUX, 11%)

APIUX invests directly in equity or debt securities. This fund has given a return of more than 3% in the past six months and over 2% in the past three years. APIUX has over $470 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.13. The top two holdings of the fund are The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. 2.28% and Enstar Group Ltd 4.95%.

  1. Frost Credit Fund (MUTF:FCFBX, 11%)

FCFBX primarily invests in fixed income securities of U.S. and foreign corporate issuers, such as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and more. This fund has given a return of more than 3% in the past six months and over 5% in the past three years. FCFBX has over $176 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.11. The top two holdings of the fund are Sudbury Mill CLO Ltd. 4.88% and Race Point IX CLO, Limited/Corp 2.28%.

  1. Multisector Bond SMA Completion Port (MUTF:MBSAX, 11%)

MBSAX primarily invests in fixed-income/debt markets. This fund has given a return of more than 2% in the past six months and has over $13 million in total assets. The top two holdings of the fund are Columbia Short-Term Cash and DT AUTO OWNER TRUST 2.74%.

  1. Nationwide Amundi Strategic Income Fund (MUTF:NWXEX, 12%)

NWXEX may invest in U.S. government securities and foreign government bonds. It may also invest in U.S. and foreign corporate bonds and debentures. This fund has given a return of more than 2% in the past six months and over 5% in the past three years. NWXEX has over $147 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 0.99. The top two holdings of the fund are Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 and 5 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21.

  1. Braddock Multi-Strategy Income Fund (MUTF:BDKAX, 13%)

BDKAX primarily invests in asset-backed debt securities, and may also invest in illiquid securities. This fund has given a return of more than 2% in the past six months and over -7% in the past three years. BDKAX has over $670 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.78. The top two holdings of the fund are MS Liquidity Fds Euro Lqdy Instl Acc and Pnmac Gsmr Issuer Trust 2.76%.

  1. Thrivent Multidimensional Income Fund (MUTF:TMLDX, 14%)

TMLDX invests across many income and growth producing asset classes and strategies. This fund has given a return of more than 5% in the past six months and over 6% in the past three years. TMLDX has over $53 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.17. The top two holdings of the fund are Thrivent Core Emerging Markets Debt and SPDR® Blmbg Barclays High Yield Bd ETF.

  1. Intrepid Income Fund (MUTF:ICMUX, 18%)

ICMUX mainly invests in high-yield corporate debt securities, convertible debt, bank debt and U.S. government securities. This fund has given a return of more than 6% in the past six months and over 7% in the past three years. ICMUX has over $158 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 0.91. The top two holdings of the fund are CURALEAF T/L and Invesco Shrt-Trm Inv Treasury Instl.

  1. AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund (MUTF:IOFAX, 23%)

IOFAX primarily invests in asset-backed fixed income securities, including securities backed by aircraft, equipment leases, credit card receivables, student loans and more. This fund has given a return of more than 6% in the past six months. IOFAX has over $3.9 billion in total assets and an expense ratio of 1.74. The top two holdings of the fund are iShares MBS ETF and Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Secs ETF.

  1. Pioneer Securitized Income Fund (MUTF:SIFFX, 24%)

SIFFX normally invests in securitized asset instruments. It may also invest in structured investments, such as custodial receipts, credit linked notes (CLNs), and adjustable rate mortgage loans (ARMs). This fund has given a return of more than 4% in the past six months. SIFFX has over $21 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 0.90. The top two holdings of the fund are VELOCITY COMMERCIAL CAPITAL LOAN TRUST 5.69% and Rmf Buyout Issuance Trust 2020-1 6%.

  1. Matisse Discounted Bond CEF Strategy (MUTF:MDFIX, 24%)

MDFIX normally invests in discounted portfolio funds that mainly invest in bonds. It also invests in loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and other instruments. This fund has given a return of more than 7% in the past six months. MDFIX has over $29 million in total assets and an expense ratio of 3.43. The top two holdings of the fund are Fidelity® Inv MM Fds Government I and Delaware MN Muni Income II.

Recommended Stories

  • Tax the rich? Democrats’ plans let billionaires off the hook

    The House Ways and Means Committee outlined plans on Sept. 13, to move the top marginal income rate up a couple of notches to 39.6% and to introduce a 3% surtax on incomes above $5 million. Tax policy is deemed progressive if the chunk of income taken increases with the income of the individual – so wealthy Americans would pay a larger proportion of their income than poorer ones. With a regressive tax policy, lower earners pay a larger percentage of their earnings in tax than wealthier ones.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Fed Meeting Looms; What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day, the market rally is at a turning point with a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Why a Quick, 30% Market Crash Could Be the Best Thing for Your Portfolio

    Randy Carver, founder of Carver Financial Services, prefers exchange-traded funds over individual stocks to achieve income and growth. He explains why a quick, 30% correction would be great for client portfolios

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

    It could be a while until a correction occurs, and that sort of strategy would have caused you to miss out on the past year of market growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a rockstar tech stock with outstanding growth catalysts, and it's returned more than 230% since the pandemic market bottom in March 2020. Nvidia is the global market leader in PC graphics processor units (GPU), with 83% market share.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stands out to investors for generating consistently outsized returns. This focus on insights differentiates it from Snowflake, which identifies itself as a complete database, or Salesforce.com's Tableau, which serves as a data visualization tool.

  • 7 ways men live without working in America

    Almost one third of all working age men in America aren’t doing diddly-squat. They don’t have a job and they aren’t looking for one either. How do they live? What are they doing for money? To me, this is one of the great mysteries of our time.

  • Adding $500 to These Top Stocks Would Be a Brilliant Move

    Companies that have strong stock appreciation can often continue that momentum for years, even decades. Danny Vena (PayPal): In the realm of digital payments, PayPal was the pioneer that started it all.

  • Here's Why Moderna's Stock Could Crash Before the End of 2021

    If you invested in COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year, you're likely sitting on a fantastic return, as the stock is up more than 500% in 12 months (the S&P 500 has increased by just 31%). With a pricey valuation that's significantly higher than analyst price targets and a business that today is dependent on COVID-19, it may only be a matter of time before a correction takes place. Moderna could soon face more competition in the U.S.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now

    Despite optimism for a Biden infrastructure bill that supports electric vehicles, many automakers have seen their share prices struggle as of late. Traditional automakers including Toyota, GM, and luxury brands like Lamborghini and Porsche have unveiled bold plans to integrate zero-emission vehicles into their lineups. Whether it's automakers, parts suppliers, basic materials companies, or other businesses, investing in the EV industry can be challenging and confusing.

  • Can This Couple Afford to Build Two Vacation Homes? A Financial Adviser Weighs In.

    Jennifer Boskin and Kevin Boskin want to build two vacation homes on a property they recently purchased. The couple, who live in Baltimore, paid $50,000 for land in Garrett County, Md. The property is zoned for two units and they would like to build one house as a second home and another as a rental property. Mr. Boskin, 35, is a finance manager at a food company and Ms. Boskin, 34, works in quality assurance at a medical-device company.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    We're just scratching the surface of 5G's potential. These three companies are destined to benefit from 5G expansion.

  • The 1 Value Stock I'm Buying Right Now

    Semiconductor manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was asleep at the wheel as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose from the dead. AMD's products were terrible from 2011 through 2017, built on a failed architecture that came nowhere close to competing with Intel. AMD is now on the fourth generation of Zen, and its chips have surpassed Intel on essentially every metric.

  • Sure Signs You May Have Had COVID, Dr. Fauci Warns

    Just when you thought the coronavirus couldn't be worse, it's clear the virus leaves many people with long-lasting, debilitating symptoms that may never go away, and we're not just talking for those hospitalized. Even mild cases of COVID-19 are leading to many Americans being hobbled, maimed and not their old selves. The syndrome is called "Long COVID, a constellation of signs and symptoms characterized by" the following symptoms, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Alle

  • 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    It might seem tough to find cheap tech stocks as the Nasdaq hovers near all-time highs. Let's take a closer look at three of those undervalued tech stocks: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). Cisco is often considered a slow-growth tech stock, since it generates most of its revenue from networking switches and routers.

  • Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • AMC Hints at GameStop Partnership. Should You Buy Their Stocks?

    Would AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) partnering with GameStop (NYSE: GME) really result in a worthwhile collaboration that could make either company a buy? Investors were teased with this idea last month when CEO Adam Aron of AMC told analysts that partnering with GameStop was one of the most-asked questions he receives from shareholders.

  • 7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.