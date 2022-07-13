U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,760.25
    -63.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,600.00
    -366.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,504.75
    -274.25 (-2.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,702.60
    -26.10 (-1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.66
    -1.18 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.00
    -17.80 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.16 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0044
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0780 (+2.64%)
     

  • Vix

    28.32
    +2.15 (+8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1884
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3960
    +0.5740 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,189.81
    -699.80 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.91
    -18.47 (-4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.65
    -92.21 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Ten travel tips Ontarians should consider before flying this summer

·5 min read

Staff shortages and luggage backups mean travelers need to be patient

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) has compiled a list of ten things that Ontarians should be aware of if they are considering travelling this summer – both inside and outside the country.

CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) has compiled a list of ten things that Ontarians should be aware of if they are considering travelling this summer – both inside and outside the country. (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario)
CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) has compiled a list of ten things that Ontarians should be aware of if they are considering travelling this summer – both inside and outside the country. (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario)

"Those who are considering booking a trip should make sure they understand the scope of what travel looks like at the moment," said Nadia Matos, manager external communications, CAA SCO. "The checklist for planning a trip has changed and we want to help people navigate this new environment.

"Airports are experiencing delays with varying degrees of impact, and Ontarians should be prepared."

Through consultation with its top travel agents, CAA SCO has identified ten key considerations that potential travelers may not be aware of. Anyone who is considering travel in the current environment should remember that travel requirements and regulations are continually changing.

Expect itinerary changes. CAA SCO travel agents say our members are experiencing schedule changes for flights. Subscribe to the airline's text message service to be immediately notified of any changes, and book connecting flights with more time in between than you normally would if available. A travel agent is also a valuable resource if this happens.

Consider packing a carryon instead of checking luggage. Potential baggage delays mean that your luggage may not arrive with you or take extra time to be unloaded off the plane. If you bring a carryon, make sure it fits the size requirements for all the airlines you are flying on, and with any tour operators. When using a carryon to travel, you still need to follow the 3-1-1 rule: three ounces of liquid, gel, aerosol, cream or paste that fit in one quart-sized resealable bag. If you are checking luggage, make sure your carryon has your hygiene essentials, any medications, and a change of clothing.

Expect longer wait times at the airport. The old standby of being at the airport one hour before takeoff for domestic flights and two hours before international flights no longer apply. CAA currently recommends arriving at the airport a minimum of two hours before domestic flight departures and at least three hours for international flights.

Make sure all your documentation is in order before you book. Your passport should still be valid six months after your travel date, as this is required in several countries. Passports themselves are taking longer than usual to renew, so it should be done several months before you travel. Each destination has varying documentation requirements, so make sure you fully understand what information you need to have ready and in what format.

Buy travel insurance and understand what is covered. Make sure you have $5 million in coverage for emergency medical situations and that illness related to COVID-19 is included. Understand your entitlements for situations like denied boarding in the event of a positive test, trip cancellation or delays, what luggage is covered and what isn't.

Car rentals need to be booked months in advance. High demand as well as a shortage of vehicles means a shortage of rental cars. Some rental agencies, particularly on the east and west coasts, are not allowing vehicles to be rented in one city and left in another. A travel agent can help you navigate this.

COVID-19 is still a major consideration. Confirm the COVID-19 situation at destination prior to booking. Understand the risk level associated with travel to a particular destination by checking the Government of Canada Travel Advice and Advisories website. Individual travel advisories remain on a country-by-country basis. It is important that Ontarians understand the ongoing uncertainty associated with international travel, whether that be related to the continued community transmission of COVID-19, or state of health care systems in destinations hit hard by the pandemic. Canadians returning home must have all required documentation loaded onto the ArriveCAN App or website.

Stay connected. It is important to have access to trusted, up-to-date information while travelling so you can monitor changing conditions and requirements and adapt accordingly. Bookmark the Global Affairs Canada website prior to departure and check it regularly while abroad. It is also a good idea to sign up for Registration of Canadians Abroad and stay in touch with a family or friend that has knowledge of your travel plans. Find these and more information at http://www.caasco.com/travel.

Confirm change and cancellation flexibility with your travel service provider. Many airlines and hotels have been providing more flexibility when it comes to refunds and changes to bookings. Make sure you understand any key dates related to cancellation and changes and whether you are entitled to a refund or a future travel voucher or credit at the time of booking.

Be patient, be kind. Around the globe, airlines are dealing with staff shortages and luggage handling back-ups. Keep in mind that the staff at the airports are there to help you, and that things may take longer than usual.

About CAA South Central Ontario 

For over a hundred years, CAA has been helping Canadians stay mobile, safe and protected. CAA South Central Ontario is part of the CAA Club Group of Companies and is one of eight auto clubs across Canada, providing roadside assistance, travel, insurance services and Member savings for over 2.2 million Members.

CAA Logo (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario)
CAA Logo (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario)

SOURCE CAA South Central Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c9845.html

Recommended Stories

  • Delta Q2 earnings miss expectations as airlines face 'massive surge' in travel

    Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported second-quarter results Wednesday that came in lower than expected as hot demand for summer travel helped offset higher fuel costs.

  • Virgin Galactic Looks Interesting Now That the Focus Is Back on Space

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) has faced challenges launching its space tourism rockets into space, and a complex design and manufacturing process has caused delays. The company is essentially designing from scratch both rockets that go into space and the "mother ship" that carries a rocket from the ground to about 50,000 feet. An agreement announced last week will allow Virgin Galactic to lean on Boeing (NYSE: BA) subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to create next-generation mother ships and focus internal development on space.

  • Disney Solves Huge Theme Park Visitor Problem

    You've just finished a full day at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla., have disembarked the monorail and boarded the Walt Disney World Courtesy Tram to head to your car in the parking lot. How about if you are at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and parked in either the Mickey and Friends or Pixar Pals parking structure. Well, that day has come as Walt Disney Co. has teamed with State Farm to launch a new Car Locator on the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps.

  • Carnival, Royal Caribbean Fight Through Covid-Related Problems

    The cruise lines have managed to get rid of masks and make the onboard experience mostly normal, but some hurdles remain.

  • Delta misses earnings estimates, shares fall

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected second-quarter profit on higher operating expenses, sending its shares lower in pre-market trade. The Atlanta-based carrier, however, said a resilient travel demand will result in a solid profit in the quarter through September and a "meaningful" profit for the full-year. "This is an industry that hasn't seen demand in a material way for two years, and so we have a lot of consumers with a tremendous urge and desire to travel," Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in an interview.

  • Buying a hotel in a pandemic? St. Pete hotelier says it’s all part of the plan.

    After three decades on Wall Street, Tommy Del Zoppo traded in the Big Apple for the Sunshine State. In 2016, he helped found New Hotel Collection, which has hotel ownership stakes in Florida’s Indian Rocks Beach and Indian Shores and Sevierville, Tenn. Del Zoppo, now New Hotel Collection’s chief executive officer, is steering the company through a major expansion of the historic Cordova Inn in ...

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

    Many growth-dependent companies in the index have seen even bigger sell-offs across the stretch. With inflation, rising interest rates, and other risk factors creating uncertainty and limiting upside potential in the near term, it's not hard to see why investors have fallen out of love with growth stocks. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has been posting strong business performance, but it's still been caught up in recent market volatility.

  • The 10 Best Domestic Airlines

    The best domestic airlines, according to Travel + Leisure readers, prioritize safety and customer service.

  • American Is Cutting Flights to These 8 Major Cities, Starting Nov. 3

    The airline industry is notorious for constant change. Even when carriers aren't dealing with the effects of a global pandemic or labor shortages, they're often forced to reconsider their routes and update their schedules based on surging or lagging demand. Now, American Airlines has announced that it will be cutting flights to eight cities in the coming months, affecting both domestic and international destinations. Read on to see which departures the company is axing.READ THIS NEXT: Delta Won'

  • London's Heathrow tells airlines to stop ticket sales as it caps passengers

    LONDON (Reuters) -London's Heathrow Airport asked airlines to stop selling tickets for summer departures on Tuesday, after it capped the number of passengers flying from the hub at 100,000 a day to limit queues, baggage delays and cancellations. Heathrow had between 110,000 and 125,000 daily passenger departures in July and August 2019. Airlines at Heathrow had already responded to a government appeal to cut capacity, but the airport said it needed them to go further.

  • 10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2022

    Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to...

  • The U.S. Dollar Just Matched the Euro. Is It Time for a European Vacation?

    If you're an American who is planning a trip to Europe, you may be able to benefit from favorable exchange rates. The U.S. dollar and the euro are now equal in value for the first time in two decades. Since the U.S. dollar will go further in many European countries, could this be a good time to plan a vacation?

  • Summer Travel Rebound Delivers Profit for Delta Despite Rising Costs

    U.S. airlines, including Delta, are dealing with operational struggles and cancellations amid a surge in consumer demand.

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate....

  • Downtown vibes: 55 best towns in the Carolinas and what to do at each, according to you

    We asked for your favorite small cities and towns to visit in North Carolina and South Carolina. Here’s what you said.

  • Blackstone-Funded Edyn Aims to Glam Up Europe’s Extended-Stay Hotel Market

    Extended-stay hotel brands have boomed in the U.S. and Asia during the past few years. But Europe has relatively less inventory for hotels that serve guests staying between a few nights and a few months. Aiming to fill this gap is Edyn, a UK-based group owned by Brookfield Asset Management that runs apartment hotels with […]

  • As Euro Continues To Slip in Value, How Much Is Your Dollar Worth if You Plan To Travel Overseas?

    Americans who have been dreaming about a vacation in Europe have a perfect combination of price and opportunity this summer -- one based on a slumping euro vs. the U.S. dollar, and the other based on...

  • Exclusive: Pebblebrook sells Hotel Spero to Memphis investor in latest S.F. disposition

    The 236-room hotel near Union Square occupies the same block as Pebblebrook's disposition last month, The Marker San Francisco.

  • San Antonio lands new airline, more nonstop flights

    Jesus Saenz, director of Airports for the San Antonio Airport System, said the new airline will bring low-cost fares that will make travel “more accessible.”

  • United Airlines Cancels More Flights This Fall — Here Are the Cities That Are Affected

    The airline will cut flights to Flagstaff, Ariz., and to Texarkana, Ark.