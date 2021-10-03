U.S. markets closed

These Are The Ten Worst Performing Stocks In September

Aman Jain
·4 min read

Buying stocks on dips is one of the most popular investment strategies. Such a strategy allows investors to enter the stocks when they are down, thus giving them more chances to earn higher returns. However, one thing that investors need to be confident about is that the stock is undervalued and has strong fundamentals. As with every month, there were many stocks that lost massively in September. Such stocks may offer an opportunity for investors to make great returns. If you are also planning to invest in such stocks, then to help you select, detailed below are the ten worst performing stocks in September.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Worst Performing Stocks In September

We have referred to the last 30-day return data (from finviz.com) to come up with the ten worst performing stocks in September. For our list, we have only considered stocks with a market cap of over $10 billion. These are the ten worst performing stocks in September:

  1. BHP Group (-19%)

Founded in 1885, this company explores, produces, develops and processes iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) has the following business segments: Iron Ore, Petroleum, Coal and Copper. Its shares are down more than 18% YTD and over 27% in the last three months. The company posted revenue of over $81.53 billion in 2020, up from over $64.04 billion in 2019. BHP Group is headquartered in Leawood, Kan.

  1. AMC Entertainment Holdings (-19%)

Founded in 1920, this company deals in the theatrical exhibition business. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has the following business segments: United States Markets and International Markets. Its shares are up more than 1700% YTD but are down over 25% in the last three months. The company posted revenue of over $1.24 billion in 2020, down from over $5.47 billion in 2019. AMC Entertainment is headquartered in Leawood, Kan.

  1. Lufax Holding (-19%)

Founded in 2005, it is a personal financial services platform that provides personal lending and wealth management solutions. Its shares are down more than 50% YTD and over 35% in the last three months. Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) posted revenue of over $8.3 billion in 2020, up from over $7.16 billion in 2019. Lufax Holding is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

  1. GameStop (-20%)

Founded in 1996, this company sells consumer electronics, multichannel video games and wireless services. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has the following business segments: Australia, Europe, United States and Canada. Its shares are up more than 800% YTD but are down over 18% in the last three months. The company posted revenue of over $5.09 billion in 2020, down from over $6.47 billion in 2019. GameStop is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

  1. Just Eat Takeaway.com (-20%)

Founded in 2000, this company owns and operates food delivery websites. It basically connects consumers and restaurants in European countries and Israel. Its shares are down more than 19% in the last three months. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (NASDAQ:GRUB) posted revenue of over $2.04 billion in 2020, up from over $415.88 million in 2019. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

  1. Chewy (-22%)

Founded in 2011, this company offers pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services. Its shares are down more than 26% YTD and over 17% in the last three months. The company posted revenue of over $7.15 billion in 2020, up from over $4.85 billion in 2019. Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is headquartered in Dania Beach, Fla.

  1. Marqeta (-24%)

Founded in 2010, this company develops digital payment technology. Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ:MQ) develops a modern card issuing platform, as well as provides infrastructure and tools to develop configurable payment cards. Its shares are down more than 25% in the last three months. The company posted revenue of over $290 million in 2020, up from over $143 million in 2019. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, Calif.

  1. Agilon Health (-25%)

Founded in 2016, this company offers needed capital, capabilities and a business model for existing physician groups to develop a Medicare-centric business. It focuses on a Total Care Model. Its shares are down more than 34% in the last three months. The company posted revenue of over $1.22 billion in 2020, up from over $794 million in 2019. Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) is headquartered in Long Beach, Calif.

  1. StoneCo (-25%)

Founded in 2000, it is a financial technology solutions company. StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) serves businesses that use electronic commerce across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its shares are down more than 58% year-to-date and over 50% in the last three months. The company posted revenue of over $297 million in 2020, up from over $279 million in 2019. StoneCo is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

  1. Vale S.A. (-27%)

Founded in 1942, this company deals in the production and exportation of iron alloys, iron ore, manganese and pellets. Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has the following business segments: Base Metals, Coal and Ferrous Minerals. Its shares are down more than 14% year-to-date and over 36% in the last three months. The company posted revenue of over $208 billion in 2020, up from over $148 billion in 2019. Vale S.A. is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 11.4% on Friday after rival drugmaker Merck (NYSE: MRK) released positive data for a new oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Merck said an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed its drug, known as molnupiravir, cut the risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50% for patients with mild or moderate cases of the disease. The healthcare giant intends to request Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment from the Food and Drug Administration based on its encouraging clinical trials results.