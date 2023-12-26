Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) delivers shareholders splendid 16% CAGR over 5 years, surging 3.5% in the last week alone

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) stock is up an impressive 112% over the last five years. It's also up 19% in about a month.

Since it's been a strong week for Tenable Holdings shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Because Tenable Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Tenable Holdings saw its revenue grow at 22% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 16% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Tenable Holdings seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Tenable Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Tenable Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 31% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 16% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Tenable Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

