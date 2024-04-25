Tenaga Nasional Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (KLSE:TENAGA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM63.7b (down 13% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM2.77b (down 20% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 4.4% (down from 4.7% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: RM0.48 (down from RM0.60 in FY 2022).

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 11%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 27%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Non-Regulated Utility contributing RM63.7b. Notably, cost of sales worth RM41.8b amounted to 66% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Depreciation & Amortisation (D&A) costs, amounting to RM11.3b (59% of total expenses). Explore how TENAGA's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 1.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Electric Utilities industry in Asia are expected to grow by 3.7%.

The company's shares are up 2.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Tenaga Nasional Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

