Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (KLSE:TENAGA) largest shareholders are sovereign wealth funds with 39% ownership, institutions own 36%

A look at the shareholders of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (KLSE:TENAGA) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are sovereign wealth funds with 39% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 36% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Tenaga Nasional Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tenaga Nasional Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Tenaga Nasional Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Tenaga Nasional Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Khazanah Nasional Berhad with 22% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 18% and 17% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Tenaga Nasional Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Tenaga Nasional Berhad. It is a very large company, so it would be surprising to see insiders own a large proportion of the company. Though their holding amounts to less than 1%, we can see that board members collectively own RM2.6m worth of shares (at current prices). In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Tenaga Nasional Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Tenaga Nasional Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tenaga Nasional Berhad (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

