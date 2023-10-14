Tenant turnover is just getting started Town & Country shopping center in Mishawaka

When it closes at the end of October, the Practically Perfect consignment and resale shop in Town & Country might be one of the more visible departures from the venerable retail center so far, but it certainly won’t be the last.

Management of the estimated 400,000-square-foot plaza changed this summer, and the owner wants to get closer to market rates for the space in the plaza, which has become home for many locally owned businesses over the past decade.

Practically Perfect, which occupies about 8,000 square feet on the north end of the plaza, will close on Oct. 31. The store and its 68 vendors offer an eclectic mix of gently used furniture, lamps, home décor, antiques and other items.

“There’s going to be a lot of individual vendors displaced when we close,” says Kim Morton, manager of the consignment and resale shop. “Some have found new space, but others are probably calling it quits.”

Kim Morton, store manager of Practically Perfect store, talks about the store’s closing at the end of this month Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Town & Country Shopping Centre in Mishawaka.

Nearly every item in the store has already been marked down by 20% to 75%, and discounts will likely continue to grow as the end of the month approaches to minimize the amount that has to be moved out, says Morton.

Most of the items offered by the store itself were generally collected from homeowners who were downsizing, moving into a retirement home or looking to bring a fresh look into their homes and apartments.

“Our average customer has been women about 50 and over,” says Morton. “But we’ve started attracting younger shoppers too in recent years.”

Those moving into an apartment for the first time, for example, might be looking for an inexpensive way to furnish some of their new space; others might be looking for bargains or pieces that can start a conversation because of their uniqueness.

Kim Morton, store manager at Practically Perfect, stands in her own vendor space Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Town & Country Shopping Centre in Mishawaka.

Mixed among the treasures was a solid-wood dining room set with five chairs marked at $200, lamps at $5 to $10 and China hutches for $100 to $200. Art work is also popular at Practically Perfect since just the frames are worth considerably more than the sticker price.

It’s a place where customers come in to browse and look for inexpensive furniture solutions or unique finds, says Morton, who started as a vendor at the store before taking over management of the locally-owned business a few years ago.

On her good days, Morton understands the business decision to get rents closer to market prices, but on others she gets upset that Practically Perfect, which is owned by Kynette Setear, is being forced to close and possibly disappear.

Some of the vendors’ signs showing the department discounts before Practically Perfect, a store, closes its doors at the end of this month Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Town & Country Shopping Centre in Mishawaka.

"Being in business, I understand where they’re coming from,” Morton says. “But I also know that this business doesn’t work with the rent they wanted to get for the space, and it could be difficult to find space that’s so reasonable.”

Practically Perfect isn’t the only business that could have to make a difficult decision. Nearby, Rivals Gaming is planning to close at the end of the month and will partner with Warehouse Comics Cards & Gaming at 620 W. Edison Road, Mishwaka.

“Rivals Gaming will no longer exist after October,” the business said on its Facebook page. “New owners of Town and Country are raising rent to all the long-time tenants as well, and pushing them out.”

Some of the vendors’ signs showing the department discounts before Practically Perfect, a store, closes its doors at the end of this month Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Town & Country Shopping Centre in Mishawaka.

On the east side of the plaza, Bargain Zone Outlet, a locally owned discount furniture store, is planning to close before the end of the year because of higher rent.

Kyle McFarland, director of property management for South Bend-based Holladay Properties, says there will be turnover at the plaza if new terms can’t be worked out with tenants as leases expire over the next year or so.

“Our goal is to retain as many as possible, but we believe there will be more departures,” says McFarland. “We’re sorry to see a business vacate. But some of the leases are very low and the owner wants us to get closer to the market rate.”

While some businesses are expected to leave, United Art & Education, a retailer focusing on art and educational supplies, recently relocated to Town & Country from Indian Ridge Plaza, a mainstay shopping destination on the north side of Mishawaka. It took over space that was most recently occupied by Tuesday Morning, a chain that failed earlier this year because of debt.

United Art and Education store has opened its doors in its new location Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Town & Country Shopping Centre in Mishawaka.

There might be other retailers and businesses in plazas at the north end of Mishawaka who might be looking for a move.

McFarland says higher rates at Town & Country will allow the owner, an individual who lives in Europe, to ultimately maintain and invest money in the plaza, which also includes a variety of national and regional retailers and restaurants such as Kroger, Dunham Sports, Dollar Tree, Harbor Freight Tools and others.

Without investment, the plaza is likely to eventually slip into oblivion, even though there is considerable traffic passing by the shopping center each day. What’s sad about the change is that local stores and restaurants are likely to be most impacted by rent increases.

The sign tells about the current stores Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Town & Country Shopping Centre in Mishawaka.

Comfort Sleep, one of Town & Country's oldest tenants, didn't want to discuss the situation as it's currently working to hopefully work out a new lease at the center. The lower rents at Town & Country have presumably given some retailers an advantage over competitors paying higher rents in Mishawaka's core shopping district to the north.

Though Mishawaka Furniture has been at the plaza for 13 years and has a couple of years remaining on its lease, owner Tom Turnock knows what’s been going around him and would favor upgrades to the plaza, which opened to great fanfare in 1961 with tenants such as Grants, Max Adler’s, Thom McAn, Milady Shop, Goldblatt’s Department Store, Kroger and others.

Comfort Sleep, another locally owned business, is currently working to negotiate a new lease at Town & Country.

“I don’t know what they mean by market value, but it can’t be the same,” he says, referring to the regional shopping destination to the north. “We’re not on Grape Road and this plaza is dated and old.”

Those are facts that can’t be denied.

But it appears rents will also have to go up if Town & Country is to prosper moving forward.

