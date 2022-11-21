U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,949.94
    -15.40 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,700.28
    -45.41 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,024.51
    -121.55 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.14
    -10.59 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.10
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    -0.0074 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    +0.0070 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0072 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1000
    +1.7750 (+1.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,792.63
    -474.13 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    362.59
    -9.77 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Tenaya Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.
·2 min read
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 22,613,307 shares of its common stock and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,236,693 shares of its common stock. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering were $75.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Tenaya. All of the shares and pre-funded warrants were sold by Tenaya. Tenaya has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,327,500 shares of its common stock.

Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Chardan acted as co-lead managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the SEC, and the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering which was filed with the SEC. These documents can be accessed for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by request from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine.

Contact

Michelle Corral
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tenaya Therapeutics
IR@tenayathera.com


Recommended Stories

  • State senator downplays role of renewables for Duke Energy in the NC Carbon Plan

    State Sen. Paul Newton, who shepherded House Bill 951 through the General Assembly, minimized the importance of renewable energy in the N.C. Carbon Plan and said that regulators must focus on minimizing costs and maximizing reliability.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 6.5% lower in the final hour of trading today after members of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee sent a letter to the company regarding its crypto activities. The committee also sent a letter on the matter to various bank regulators. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is specifically looking into whether SoFi's crypto activities are in compliance with U.S. banking and consumer protection laws.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Fell Today

    Shares of foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling today, down as much as 3.3%, before recovering to a 2.1% decline as of 1:52 p.m. ET. Taiwan Semi surged last week on the news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had taken a sizable stake in the semiconductor foundry giant. This is especially true as the Federal Reserve has reiterated its hawkish commentary even in the face of falling inflation, as well as broader lockdowns in China amid the first reported COVID deaths in the country in six months.

  • Carvana Stock Rout Hits 97% This Year With Used-Car Prices Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Online car dealer Carvana Co.’s shares tumbled to an all-time low as investors grow more concerned about the continuing decline in used-vehicle prices.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsThe pr

  • Why It’s Possible for Tesla Stock To Hit $100

    Tesla stock remains weak. Blame the market, blame Twitter, blame whatever, but regardless of the causes, the stock chart isn't in good shape.

  • How An Orphanage Made $1.8 Billion This Year On One Stock

    Having trouble finding a way to make money in the S&P 500 this year? Just ask a 113-year-old orphanage how it's done.

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

    Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning.

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • Dlocal Stock Drops 50%: Here's What We Know

    Shares of Dlocal (NASDAQ: DLO) plunged over 50% after short seller Muddy Waters issued a lengthy report on the company. Muddy Waters found multiple discrepancies in the payment company's financials. In this episode, Jamie breaks down the facts of this short report, diving into the allegations, Dlocal's response, and what investors should look for moving forward.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

    Experts, including interest-rate traders, have recently coalesced around a forecast of 5% peak for rates.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • The bear market will end early next year and create a ‘terrific buying opportunity,’ Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says

    Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson says there's a buying opportunity on the way, but the path to get there is going to be "really tricky."

  • Why GrafTech Stock Is Surging Higher Today

    GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) has been cleared to resume production at its Mexican facility, resolving a major issue that had hung over the shares of the graphite electrode maker. GrafTech is responsible for one of the key components in electric-arc steelmaking, which is a fast-growing part of the steel industry because it is costs less and requires less energy. The company makes the graphite electrodes that power electric-arc furnaces.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • ‘Twitter is ALIVE’: Elon Musk hits back at his critics just days after the ‘RIPTwitter’ trend, considers even more layoffs to slash costs. Bet on the billionaire with these other assets

    He could get the last laugh, after all.