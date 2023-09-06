Tenaz Energy Corp.'s (TSE:TNZ) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 50% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tenaz Energy's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tenaz Energy is:

1.3% = CA$955k ÷ CA$73m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Tenaz Energy's Earnings Growth And 1.3% ROE

It is hard to argue that Tenaz Energy's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 20%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Despite this, surprisingly, Tenaz Energy saw an exceptional 25% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Tenaz Energy's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 41% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Tenaz Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Tenaz Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Tenaz Energy doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Tenaz Energy has some positive attributes. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

