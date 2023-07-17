Tenaz Energy's (TSE:TNZ) investors will be pleased with their notable 100% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ) shareholders have seen the share price rise 100% over three years, well in excess of the market return (30%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 56% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Tenaz Energy moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Tenaz Energy's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Tenaz Energy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 56% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Tenaz Energy that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

