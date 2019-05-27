Tencent's China Literature Sinks Amid Nation's Content Crackdown

(Bloomberg) -- One of Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s most valuable investments is sinking as China expands its crackdown on online content.

China Literature Ltd., of which Tencent holds a controlling stake, tumbled as much as 10% to a new low at the mid-day break in Hong Kong on Monday, after another of its online sites was targeted for alleged violations. The stock has dropped more than 70% from its record high reached shortly after its debut in November 2017, when it was one of the city’s hottest new listings.

Beijing Jinjiang Networking Technology Co. was put under investigation by local authorities on Thursday for allegedly disseminating obscene information, the China News Service reported last week. China Literature holds 50% of Beijing Jinjiang, according to its annual report. The Shanghai city government had ordered China Literature to clean up another website earlier that week, after it was found of spreading “vulgar and pornographic” information.

The latest crackdown -- which shows China’s online content regulation has spread from areas like real-time messaging tools and games -- will dampen sentiment in the near term, according to Bocom International Holdings Co. Over the past year, China has stepped up efforts to clean up its Internet sphere, suspending game license approvals and barring social networking apps. The measures have hurt related stocks.

"People are worried about the policy risk facing the online literature sector, especially after the leading sites were targeted,” said Gigi Zhou, a Beijing-based analyst with Bocom. “It’s inevitable that such regulatory moves will have an impact on stock prices.”

