U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,740.00
    +12.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,434.00
    +129.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,862.75
    +30.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.40
    +8.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.76
    +0.14 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    26.36
    -0.17 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2237
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9330
    +0.0070 (+0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    21.70
    +0.17 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3483
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7050
    -0.0850 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    26,733.07
    -87.26 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.89
    -3.40 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,502.11
    +6.36 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,292.37
    +438.34 (+1.63%)
     

Tencent backs Chinese healthcare portal DXY in $500M round

Rita Liao
·1 min read

DXY, a 20-year-old online healthcare community for Chinese consumers and healthcare organizations like Pfizer, announced this week that it has raised $500 million in a new round led by private equity firm Trustbridge Partners.

Existing backer Tencent and Hillhouse Capital also participated in the round, which lifted the firm's total funding to over $660 million to date. DXY's earlier investors include Xiaomi founder Lei Jun's Shunwei Capital, Legend Capital and DCM.

The company started out as a knowledge-sharing platform for doctors and has over time added a consumer-facing aspect by bringing wellness advice and medical consultation services to the public, that is, steps that patients can take at home before having to go to the hospital.

As the pandemic took hold, hospitals and people around the world rushed to shift their activities online, spurring demand for healthcare apps. DXY responded swiftly and was among the first in China to introduce a real-time COVID-19 tracker at the beginning of the outbreak.

Today, healthcare organizations can also use DXY as an advertising channel, a learning platform as well as a recruiting site, ways for the company to generate revenue.

Since its inception, the site has attracted some 130 million consumers, more than 9,000 medical institutions, and 50,000 doctors who have provided online consultation. The platform has a current user base of 20 million and counts Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca among its major clients.

DXY plans to spend its new proceeds on strengthening the two pillars of its business -- support for physicians and services for consumers. Its consumer business faces some strong opponents in China, ranging from SoftBank-backed Ping An Good Doctor, Alibaba Health, JD Health, and WeDoctor, which is also backed by Tencent.

How Alibaba and JD.com compare in their healthcare endeavors

Latest Stories

  • Congress is giving you a new stimulus check — here's when to expect it

    How much will you get — and when can you expect the money?

  • Goldman’s Sheila Patel, Chairman of $1.8 Trillion Manager, to Retire

    (Bloomberg) -- Sheila Patel, chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset-management unit, is leaving the $1.8 trillion division after almost two decades at the firm.Patel, 51, is among the company’s most senior women and shepherded some of Goldman’s highest-profile relationships with investors around the world. She will step down from the partnership and become an advisory director in the new year, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a memo to staff Monday.“Sheila has contributed to our culture, including by serving as a mentor to many Goldman Sachs professionals around the world,” Solomon said in the memo. “I look forward to benefiting from her continued counsel.”Patel rose to Goldman’s highest ranks in 2006 when she was named partner within three years of joining the firm. Part of the bank’s management committee in Europe, she’s overseen the fast-growing areas of environmental, social and governance and impact investing.Prior to joining the asset-management unit, she worked in various roles in the equities division, including as co-head of distribution in Asia and head of U.S. derivatives sales.Goldman’s partnership ranks have been shrinking, with a number of long-time executives departing in recent years. This year, the firm has added the smallest number of partners since 1998, a move that can limit costs, as the elite ranking tends to come with significant perks.The asset-management unit has also been facing tremendous changes. Tim O’Neill, a key leader at the division since 2008 and partner since 1990 who helped transform the business into a juggernaut, was moved into a senior advisory role in recent months, while Eric Lane and Julian Salisbury were assigned to co-lead asset management as it adds more heft in merchant-banking capabilities. The bank is seeking to boost its presence in private fundraising.Meanwhile, leaders at the business including quantitative investing co-head Gary Chropuvka and Kane Brenan, who oversaw a business that worked with pension funds, have announced their departures since mid-2019.Patel was elevated to the firm’s management committee in 2018 as part of Solomon’s first major personnel moves after being named CEO, boosting the number of women in the firm’s senior-most governing body.(Updates with past departures starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is my stimulus check taxable income? Will it reduce my tax return? Burning questions about the second COVID-19 stimulus

    Congress passed the relief bill on Monday and it awaits President Donald Trump gave into his misgivings over the relatively modest sign of the stimulus, among other concerns, and on Sunday signed the massive pandemic-aid bill, averting a government shutdown in the process. At the same time, the new set of stimulus checks do have some new rules for certain scenarios, like for people who are behind on child support or married to a non-citizen. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday these economic impact payments could start arriving in bank accounts next week.

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Five Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • These Are the 12 Most Overvalued Stocks in America Right Now

    2020 has been a year of monster gains for individual stocks, with companies like Tesla seeing a triple-digit rise.

  • Now that Trump has signed the stimulus checks bill, when do you get your cash?

    Payments of $600 are in the works now. But the president still hopes for $2,000 checks.

  • Alibaba Is Down 30% in 2 Months. Buy the Dip.

    Alibaba stock has been hit hard over the past two months. It's time for the bulls to step in and begin accumulating the e-commerce giant.

  • Nio Day Set For Jan. 9: What You Need To Know

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares, which have seen a loss of momentum in recent weeks, are nicely set up for the new year with a delivery update due in early January and the annual Nio Dayscheduled for Jan. 9.What Happened: The annual Nio Day event in the past has served as a platform for new product and service launches and catalyzed strong stock moves.An invite Nio shared with Benzinga includes some information that's already public, including the venue, a generic itinerary and the event's theme. The Nio Day, which is customarily a year-end event, was pushed back to 2021. It will be held at Wuliangye Chengdu Performing Arts Center with the theme of "Always Forward."Related Link: Wall Street Bullish On Nio Despite Recent Pullback: 'A Must-Own Growth Stock'What To Expect: Nio is on track to announce a few launches at the event, including its first sedan. This would be the company's fourth mass-produced model, with speculations suggesting it will likely have a coupe design like the Audi A7.It is also believed the company could start mass manufacturing the model by the fourth quarter of 2021.Nio is expected to announce a 150 kilowatt-hour battery back that will likely increase the range of its EVs to over 900 kms.The new pack is expected to be compatible with all existing Nio models.An upgrade to Nio's advanced driver assistance system platform, named NT2.0, is also expected to be unveiled at the event. It will likely feature lidar technology.The company will also announce its second-gen battery swap stations.Why It's Important: Investor expectations in the run-up to the event could lift Nio's shares, which have been rangebound below the all-time highs reached on Nov. 24.First up is the company's deliveries update for December, which is due in early January.With Nio having deliveries 10,346 vehicles for the first two months of the fourth quarter, the company would need to deliver 6,654 vehicles in December to hit the high-end of its fourth-quarter guidance range of 16,500-17,000.NIO Price Action: Nio shares were down 1.92% at $44.89 at last check Monday. Related Link: BofA's Takeaways On Nio's 2021 Plans See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Apple Analyst: Cupertino's EV Ambitions Could Play Out With Partnership With Tesla, Chinese EV Brands * The EV, Autonomous, Battery Announcements Expected At The Nio Day Event Jan. 9(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Zoom Stock Falls, Growth Stocks Take A Hit As Dow Hits A Record

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Monday as the Nasdaq gained, but some of 2020's hot technology growth stocks — such as Zoom and Square — fell due to profit taking.

  • A Bear Market in Stocks Could Still Happen. Here’s When to Worry.

    Many investors think the Federal Reserve has its foot so firmly on the economic gas pedal that stocks can’t fall. History indicates that isn’t true.

  • Wall Street Is Pounding The Table For These Semiconductor Stocks

    With 2020 ending, Wall Street analysts are making their picks for the best semiconductor stocks to buy and watch in 2021. They include Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology.

  • Alibaba: Despite Government Probe, the ‘Buy’ Thesis Remains Intact

    The Chinese government‘s crackdown on Alibaba (BABA) continues. Following the regulators’ suspension of sister fintech company Ant Group’s IPO, the government has now launched an antitrust investigation into alleged monopolistic practices.The probe centers around allegations the company coerces merchants to sign forced exclusivity agreements, thereby stifling competition.As a result, shares of Alibaba have come under pressure and a sell-off ensued following the investigation’s announcement.For Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler, the latest development is hardly surprising. The analyst previously warned that the recent November antitrust guidelines for internet platforms put Alibaba at risk due to the company’s practice of exclusive relationships.However, the investigation has done nothing to dampen his investment thesis for Alibaba. In fact, while uncertainty remains as to the impact the probe will have on BABA’s topline, opportunity beckons following the stock’s pullback.“We believe the most likely outcome is the termination of these exclusive relationships though it is difficult at this time to quantify the potential revenue impact (e.g. consumers shifting buying to other platforms)’ the 5-star analyst said. Additionally, with shares down ~20% from recent highs and trading at ~16x 2021 CY marketplace EPS (based on our sum-of-parts analysis), we believe BABA is largely pricing in these concerns and we remain buyers of BABA at current levels.”Kessler’s Strong Buy rating comes with a $330 price target and implies handsome upside of 48% from current levels. (To watch Kessler’s track record, click here)Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein is of a similar view. The analyst says that should the investigation’s conclusion go against BABA, the impact will “likely be less meaningful than expected.”“Based on our understanding,” Helfstein added, “Most exclusive merchants on BABA maintain their exclusivity primarily due to BABA's strong eCommerce ecosystem, and BABA's exclusivity practice plays a less meaningful role.”Plus, the 5-star analyst reminds investors that while the government might be tightening the reins, the new rules are intended to foster “longterm sustainable growth of the sector through promoting fair competition, not to suppress it.”The government is also supportive of continued investment by large companies in areas such as cloud, AI, smart transportation, Internet healthcare and online education, which are “all BABA's key investment areas.”Accordingly, Helfstein’s rating stays an Outperform (i.e. Buy), while his $330 price target is identical to Kessler’s. (To watch Helfstein’s track record, click here)All in all, Alibaba might be worrying the Chinese regulators, but the Street has zero concerns when considering its trajectory. The stock has Buy ratings only – 22, in fact. BABA's Strong Buy consensus rating is backed with a $340.65 average price target. Investors could be locking in gains of ~53%, should the figure be met over the next 12 months. (See BABA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Global investors flee from Chinese tech stocks after the government crackdown on Ant and Alibaba

    Global investors are running from Chinese tech stocks in the wake of the government's crackdown on Ant Group and Alibaba, two high-flying businesses founded by Ma Yun (Jack Ma) that were once hailed as paragons of China's new tech elite. Shares of major technology companies in the country have fallen sharply in recent days, with Bloomberg calculating that Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com and Meituan have lost around $200 billion in value during a handful of trading sessions.

  • Here’s where to invest your money before traders start ‘rotating, if not stampeding’ out of stocks, according to one Warren Buffett disciple

    Earlier this year, Berkshire Hathaway threw its heavyweight name behind Barrick Gold with an investment that flew in the face of Warren Buffett's longtime aversion to gold. The news was "earth-shaking in the gold market," one strategist said at the time.

  • Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation

    The rise of bitcoin has been one of the top stories of 2020.What Happened: Bitcoin hit all-time highs throughout December, passing the $27,000 level on Dec. 27.With the rise in the price of the cryptocurrency, bitcoin's market capitalization has taken it past that of several financial companies.Earlier in 2020, bitcoin passed JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Mastercard Inc (NASDAQ: MA). Over the weekend, bitcoin's market capitalization passed $500 billion and made it more valuable than Visa Inc (NYSE: V).Related Link: 8 Stocks To Play Bitcoin's ResurgenceWhy It's Important: According to AssetDash, bitcoin is now the 11th-most valuable asset by market cap, with a $500-billion valuation.Bitcoin has passed four companies on the list in the month of December.Up next on the list is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK- A) (NYSE: BRK-B), led by legendary investor Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha has been a vocal bitcoin bear. Buffett once said bitcoin is "probably rat poison squared.""In terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say with almost certainty that they will come to a bad ending. If I could buy a five-year put on every one of the cryptocurrencies, I'd be glad to do it but I would never short a dime's worth," Buffett told CNBC in 2018.Berkshire Hathaway ranks 10th on the asset list with a market cap of $535.7 billion.With 18,583,275 bitcoins out, the price would need to be $28,827 to pass the value of Berkshire Hathaway. With additional bitcoins mined and the cryptocurrency's continued rise, it could occur very soon.Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) tops the AssetDash list with a market cap of $2.3 trillion. Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) ranks eighth with a cap of $602 million, and has fallen three spots in the month of December.Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $26,714.06 at last check Monday. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) ended Monday's session up 11.33% at $30.45 and is over 200% higher in 2020.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Ideanomics Shares Rally On Ride-Hailing EV Purchase: What Investors Should Know * Buffett: Small Businesses Have Become Collateral Damage, Congress Should Renew PPP(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Coinbase to Suspend XRP Trading Following SEC Suit Against Ripple

    Coinbase said it will suspend trading of XRP, the cryptocurrency at the heart of an SEC lawsuit against Ripple Labs.

  • Wells Fargo: 3 Chip Stocks to Buy as We Head Into 2021

    Semiconductors are one of the modern world’s essential industries, making possible so much of what we rely on or take for granted: internet access, high-speed computers with high-speed memory, even the thermostats that control our air conditioning – there isn’t much, tech-wise, that doesn’t use semiconductor chips.With the end of 2020 in sight, it’s time for the annual ritual of evaluating the equities for the New Year. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers has cast his eye on the chip industry, tagging several companies as likely gainers next year.The analyst sees several factors combining to boost demand for chips in 2021, including cloud demand, new gaming consoles, and a market resolution to the future of the PC segment. Overall, however, Rakers expects that memory chips and 5G enabled chips will emerge as the drivers of the industry next year. The analyst expects that semiconductor companies, as a group, will see between 10% and 12% growth over the next 12 months.That’s an industry-wide average, however. According to Raker, some chip companies will show significantly higher growth, on the order of 30% to 40% in year ahead. We can look at those companies, along with the latest TipRanks data, to find out what makes these particular chip makers so compelling.Micron Technology (MU)Among the leading chip makers, Micron has staked out a position in the memory segment. The company has seen its market cap expand to $78 billion this year, as shares have appreciated 32% year-to-date. The surge comes on a product line heaving on computer data storage, DRAM, and flash storage.Look back at 2020, Micron has seen revenues increase each quarter, from $4.8 billion in Q1 to $5.4 billion in Q2 to $6.1 billion in Q3. Earnings came in at 87 cents per share, up from 71 cents in Q2 and 36 cents in Q1.The calendar third quarter was Micron’s 4QFY20, and the full fiscal year showed a decline due attributed to the COVID pandemic. Revenue came in at $21.44 billion, down 8.4% year-over-year, and operating cash flow fell to $8.31 billion from $13.19 billion in FY19. During this past quarter, Micron’s 1QFY21, the company announced the release of the world’s first 176-layer 3D NAND chip. The new chip promises higher density and faster performance in flash memory, and the architecture is described as a ‘radical breakthrough.’ The layer count is 40% higher than competing chips.Looking ahead, Micron has updated its F1Q21 guidance, predicting total revenue of $5.7 billion to $5.75 billion. This is a 10% increase from the previous guidance.Wells Fargo's Aaron Rakers calls Micron his top semiconductor idea for 2021. He points out “a deepening positive view on the memory, and in particular the DRAM industry. DRAM accounts for approximately two-thirds of Micron’s revenue and over 80% of the company’s bottom-line profits.” In addition, Rakers notes “Micron’s technology execution – 1Znm DRAM leadership; recently outlined 1αnm ramp into 2021, as well as Micron’s move to 176-Layer 2nd -gen Replacement Gate 3D NAND to drive improved cost curve. We would also highlight Micron’s execution on graphics memory (e.g., GDDR6X), Multi-Chip Packages (MCPs), and High-Bandwidth Memory (e.g., HBME2) as positives.”In line with these comments, Rakers rates Micron shares a Buy, along with a $100 price target. This figure suggests room for 41% growth in 2021. (To watch Rakers’ track record, click here)Micron has 24 recent reviews on record, breaking down to 19 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell, and giving the stock a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus. Shares are priced at $70.96, and recent appreciation has pushed them almost to the $74.30 average price target. But as Rakers’ outlook suggests, there may be more than just 4.5% upside available here. (See MU stock analysis on TipRanks)Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)With $6.5 billion in total sales last year, and a market cap of $110.7 billion, AMD is a giant company – but it doesn’t even crack the top five of the world’s largest chip makers. Still, AMD has a solid position in the industry, and its x86 processors provide stiff competition for market-leading Intel (INTC). AMD shares have shown solid growth this year, and are up 101% as 2020 comes to a close.The share growth rides on the back of steady revenue gains since the corona crisis peaked in Q1. AMD’s Q3 top line came in at $2.8 billion, up 55% from the $1.8 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter and beating the forecast by 10%. Earnings, at 37 cents per share, were up 220% year-over-year. The company credited the growth to solid results in the PC, gaming, and data center product lines, and boasted that it was the fourth consecutive quarter with >25% yoy revenue growth.AMD announced last month a new product for the scientific research market, the Instinct MI100 accelerator. The new chip is billed as the world’s fasted HPC GPU, and the first such x86 server to exceed 10 teraflops performance.Covering AMD for Wells Fargo, Rakers wrote: “We remain positive on AMD’s competitive positioning for continued sustained gradual share gains in PCs… We also believe AMD’s deepening data center GPU strategy with new Instinct MI100 GPUs and the release of RoCM 4.0 software platform could become increasingly visible as we move through 2021. AMD’s roadmap execution would remain an important focus – 7nm+ Ryzen 4000-series, new RDNA Radeon Instinct data center GPUs (MI100 / MI120), and the 3 rd -gen 7nm+ EPYC Milan CPUs…”Rakers’ stance supports his Buy rating, and his $120 price target implies a 30% one-year upside to the stock.The Moderate Buy analyst consensus view on AMD reflects some residual Wall Street caution. The stock’s 20 recent reviews include 13 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. AMD shares are selling for $91.64, and like Micron, their recent appreciation has closed the gap with the $94.71 average price target. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks)Western Digital Corporation (WDC)Closing out the Wells Fargo picks on this list is Western Digital, a designer and manufacturer of memory systems. The company’s products include hard disk drives, solid state drives, data center platforms, embedded flash drives, and portable storage including memory cards and USB thumb drives. WDC has had a tough year in 2020, with shares down 19% year-to-date. Still, the stock has seen gains in November and December, on the heels of what was seen as a strong fiscal 1Q21 report.That earnings report showed $3.9 billion in revenue, which was down 3% year-over-year, but the EPS net loss, at 19 cents, was a tremendous yoy improvement from the 93-cent net loss in the year-ago quarter. The earnings improvement, which beat the forecast by 20%, was key for investors, and the stock is up 30% since the quarterly report. The company also generated a solid cash flow in the quarter, with cash from operations growing 111% sequentially.Wells Fargo’s Rakers acknowledges WDC’s difficulties in 2020, but even so, he believes that this is a stock which is worth the risk.“Western Digital has been our toughest constructive call of 2020 and while we believe calling a bottom in NAND Flash (mid/2H2021?) remains difficult and WD’s execution in enterprise SSDs will remain choppy, our SOTP analysis leaves us to continue to believe that shares present a compelling risk / reward. We continue to believe that Western Digital can drive to a ~$7/sh.+ mid-cycle EPS story; however, we continue to think a key driver of this fundamental upside will not only be a recovery in the NAND Flash business, coupled with WD’s ability to see improved execution in enterprise SSDs, but also a continued view that WD’s HDD gross margin can return to a sustainable 30%+ level,” Rakers opined.To this end, Rakers rates WDC a Buy along with a $65 price target. Should the target be met, investors could pocket gains of 29% over the next months Where does the rest of the Street side on this computer-storage maker? It appears mostly bullish, as TipRanks analytics demonstrate WDC as a Buy. Out of 11 analysts tracked in the last 3 months, 7 are bullish, while 4 remain sidelined. With a return potential of 9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $54.44. (See WDC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 Ways to Play the $30 Trillion ESG Boom in 2021

    The $30 trillion ESG boom is already transforming markets, and for investors who are new to the game these are the three sectors you should watch closely

  • Warren Buffett's 6 tricks for teaching kids about money

    The investing legend even made his own cartoon to help the next generation learn.

  • Bill Ackman Has Had Another Blockbuster Year. His Fund Is Still Cheap.

    Bill Ackman is ending a second blockbuster year in a row, but investors still aren’t won over, as Ackman’s large overseas closed-end fund, (PSH) continues to trade at a large discount to its net asset value. Barron’s has written favorably on Ackman’s fund and on his investment score.