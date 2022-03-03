Tencent calls dibs on metaverse virtual concerts in patent application

Chinese tech giant Tencent is applying for a virtual concerts patent, as conglomerates race for the first-mover advantage in the metaverse industry, business tracker Qichacha’s data shows.

Fast facts

The Shenzhen-based social and gaming giant’s patent application involves a computing approach and interactive instructions for organizing a virtual concert.

The metaverse has become a buzzword in China, with tech titans Tencent, ByteDance, NetEase, and Baidu filing for related trademarks.

China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) said it received at least 16,000 trademark applications containing the word “metaverse.”

CNIPA, however, vowed to crack down on “malicious” registrations that piggybacked on the rising popularity of the metaverse.

