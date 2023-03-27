U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,020.50
    +19.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,577.00
    +143.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,940.50
    +50.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.20
    +12.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.21
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.50
    -6.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0777
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -0.87 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2251
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5800
    -0.1210 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,892.32
    +316.32 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.17
    -11.22 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,471.17
    +85.92 (+0.31%)
     

Tencent Cloud International Powers Up Canadia Bank to Roll Out its All-New Mobile Banking App via Tencent Mobile Framework

PR Newswire
·4 min read

The all-new Canadia Bank App provides customers with fast, easy digital banking services supported by Tencent Mobile Framework

HONG KONG, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud International today announced its support to Canadia Bank to launch the Bank's all-new mobile banking app in Cambodia, creating a top-tier digital banking experience for the Bank's customers.

Established in 1991, Canadia Bank is one of the largest commercial banks in Cambodia, with the all-new Canadia Bank App being one of its major commitments to serve its customers with best-in-class digital products and services. By leveraging the one-stop mobile financial technology platform, Tencent Mobile Framework ("TMF"), Canadia Bank was provided with support throughout the development, maintenance, and implementation of the Bank's mobile banking app. Furthermore, the technologies provided by TMF facilitate the seamless flow of the app, timely offering easy-to-use features, as well as maintaining prompt responses during transaction processing at all times.

Canadia Bank has also tapped into the mobile security app reinforcement tools to cover its application reinforcement, security assessment, and mobile app environment security to enhance both the Bank's and its users' security.

The Canadia Bank App is a one-stop mobile banking App that aims to make customers' online banking experience easier and more personalized. Among many other convenient and secure banking benefits, customers can now generate KHQR Codes (a universal QR code system created for retail payments in Cambodia) to settle payments, make group transfers to pay family and friends in one go, open an account via the EZ account opening feature, and collect points from its loyalty program – all in just a few clicks.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, Canadia Bank will continue to enhance and provide more user-friendly features and services in the new app in the near future. With the support of enhanced technologies and services, Tencent Cloud International is glad to partner with Canadia Bank in their digitalization journey.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "We are pleased to join hands with our partner Yusys Technologies to support Canadia Bank for the launch of its new mobile app, which aims to provide its users with easier and more convenient mobile banking options. We value this opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities in providing high-performance, high-value services and solutions to banks, companies, and businesses in more regions around the world. It is with great pleasure that we congratulate Canadia Bank for this achievement in their digitalization."

Howard Lau, Chief Information Officer, Canadia Bank, said, "The launch of our new Canadia Bank App is a significant milestone in Canadia Bank's major digital transformation roadmap. We are glad to have support from Tencent Cloud International in providing us with their consistent high-quality services, as well as their experience in financial technology.  With this collaboration, we look forward to having our first-class products and services implemented to the benefit of all our customers in Cambodia."

About Canadia Bank

Canadia Bank is a leading local and full-service commercial bank in Cambodia since 1991. In 2023, the Bank is recognized as "The Best SME Bank" by The Digital Banker and "The Best Retail Bank" by The Asian Banker. Last year, Canadia Bank was awarded "Dream Company to Work For" by World HRD Congress, "The Best Managed Bank in Cambodia" by The Asian Banker, the "Best Domestic Bank" and "Best SME Bank" in Cambodia by International Finance Awards 2022, and "The Best Domestic Bank in Cambodia" by Asiamoney.

As of 2023, Canadia Bank has 67 branches and more than 400 digital, self-service banking machines (ATMs, CRMs, Card-Issuing Machines, Virtual Teller Machines) across Cambodia. For more information, please visit our website: www.canadiabank.com.kh

About Tencent Cloud International

Tencent Cloud International, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud International provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tencent-cloud-international-powers-up-canadia-bank-to-roll-out-its-all-new-mobile-banking-app-via-tencent-mobile-framework-301781679.html

SOURCE Tencent Cloud

