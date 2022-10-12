U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Tencent Cloud Shows Important Signals | Added to Liftr Insights Data

·2 min read

Liftr Insights adds Tencent Cloud, #3 Cloud Provider in China, to its existing data covering Aliyun, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence covering the hyperscale cloud infrastructure market, added Tencent Cloud to its dataset. Including Tencent Cloud expands Liftr Insights' coverage to over 75% of public cloud.

Adding Tencent Cloud to Liftr data increases coverage to over 75%
Adding Tencent Cloud to Liftr data increases coverage to over 75%

Tencent Cloud added to Liftr Insights Cloud Component Tracker provides 75% coverage of public cloud.

In addition to Aliyun (Alibaba Cloud), AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud, Tencent Cloud provides strong signals about key market changes.

"We've already seen interesting trends in the Tencent data," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "For example, it adds signals about some up-coming IPOs, namely ARM and Ampere Computing to indicators our customers were already seeing."

The addition of Tencent increases measurement not only on CPU providers such as Intel, AMD, and Ampere Computing, but also on the accelerator side, such as Nvidia, Xilinx (now part of AMD), AMD, and Intel.

"The shifts we track in home-grown chips, such as AWS Graviton and those in development by other providers, are watched closely by our customers," says Schadt.

Part of the value of the Liftr Insights offering is the Liftr standardization to make data, such as the latest Tencent Cloud data, comparable across the six providers.

"Four years of experience is what we bring to our customers," says Schadt.

In addition to data and monthly reports, Liftr clients receive time with an analyst to help understand changes. The Liftr Team also helps clients best translate Liftr Cloud Component Tracker data into their models for forecasting and planning.

Our customers know that our data is unique," says Schadt. "They appreciate the reliable insights they receive, especially with Tencent added."

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates market intelligence to portfolio managers and research analysts as well as supply chain customers. Among the data obtained are configurations, components, deployment geo and pricing for:

  • Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, and AWS's Arm-based Graviton brands

  • Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS and Google

As shown on the Liftr Cloud Regions Map at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap, among the companies tracked are Amazon Web ServicesMicrosoft AzureAlibaba CloudGoogle Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent Cloud as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Ampere, Intel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data. Technology investors can easily ingest this timely, standardized and operationally-compliant information into their predictive financial models.

Liftr and the Liftr logo are registered service marks of Liftr Insights. The following are trademarks and/or service marks of Liftr Insights: Liftr Insights, Liftr Cloud Components Tracker, and Liftr Cloud Regions Map.

The following are registered intellectual property marks, trademarks or service marks of their respective companies: 
Amazon Web Services 
Microsoft Azure 
Alibaba Cloud 
Google Cloud 
Oracle Cloud
Tencent Cloud
Intel Corporation 
Ampere Computing
Nvidia
AMD 
ARM

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-cloud-shows-important-signals--added-to-liftr-insights-data-301647569.html

SOURCE Liftr Insights

