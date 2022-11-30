U.S. markets open in 8 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,968.00
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,901.00
    +44.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,541.25
    +16.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.40
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.73
    +0.53 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.50
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0350
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1979
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5120
    -0.1220 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,884.90
    +409.39 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.24
    +12.52 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.24
    -87.60 (-0.31%)
     

Tencent Financial Technology Introduces Tenpay Global Brand, Launching New Inbound Remittance Capabilities to Facilitate Money Transfers to China

·3 min read

  • Tencent Financial Technology, Tencent's fintech arm, is introducing Tenpay Global, a new international brand for its cross-border payment business.

  • The Tenpay Global brand consolidates a suite of business and consumer cross-border payment products and solutions to serve different customer segments.

  • Tenpay Global Remittance Services is launching new capabilities to enable qualified Weixin users¹ in the Chinese Mainland to receive global remittances to their Weixin Wallet.

  • This new functionality provides an easier, more convenient, and seamless solution for our international partners to enable their customers in over 50 countries and regions to transfer salaries and family remittances to qualified Weixin users in the Chinese Mainland.

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Financial Technology, Tencent's fintech arm, is pleased to introduce Tenpay Global, a new international brand for its cross-border payment business. It is also unveiling new inbound remittance capabilities to Weixin to facilitate easy money transfers to China.

The Tenpay Global brand consolidates a suite of business and consumer cross-border payment products and solutions to serve different customer segments, including e-commerce platforms, global corporate and individual customers, as well as customers seeking personal remittance services.

Tenpay Global Remittance Services is an innovative remittance solution that enables global fintech institutions to connect with Weixin's open ecosystem by leveraging simple APIs and powerful global fund process capabilities.

Qualified Weixin users in the Chinese Mainland will now be able to receive remittances from abroad directly to the balance of their Weixin Wallet. This new feature builds on the existing remittance service available through Weixin-bundled bank card and is the latest evolution in our commitment to ensuring simpler, more convenient, reliable and compliant cross-border money transfers.

Tencent Financial Technology has partnered with dozens² of leading global remittance institutions over the past two years including Wise and Remitly, helping partners connect Weixin users with international remittance users in over 50 countries and regions through a Weixin Mini Program called Weihuikuan.

To celebrate this new capability, Tenpay Global Remittance Services is pleased to offer an incentive programme to reward users sending remittances to Weixin through our partners, including E9Pay, Debunk Remit, Panda Remit, Paysend, Remitly, WireBarley, and Wise.

Royal Chen, Vice President, Tencent Financial Technology said: "The global e-commerce industry has developed rapidly in recent years, with China's cross border B2C export and import exceeding RMB2 trillion, prompting strong demand for faster, more convenient, and high-quality cross-border payment services. Our new Tenpay Global brand represents an exciting new development for us in response to the market and growing demand from customers. We will continue to leverage our experiences and strengths in technology, risk control and compliance, as well as our ecosystem, to create more value for our users and partners and build a more inclusive financial ecosystem."

Tenpay Global showcase at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022
Tenpay Global showcase at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022

Note:

¹Qualified Weixin users refer to Chinese citizens with National ID cards who have completed real-name authentication through Weixin Pay and have authorised Weixin Wallet to receive money.

²As of November 2022, Tenpay Global Remittance Services' global partners include Aleta Planet, Debunk Remit, E9Pay, Omipay Global, OuiTrust, OTT Pay, Panda Remit, Paysend, PayForex, Remitly, Thunes, WapiPay Global, WireBarley, Wise, SentBe.


About Tencent

Founded in 1998 with its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, Tencent's guiding principle is to use technology for good. Our communication and social services connect more than one billion people around the world, helping them to keep in touch with friends and family, access transportation, pay for daily necessities, and even be entertained. Tencent also offers a range of services such as cloud computing, advertising, FinTech, and other enterprise services to support our clients' digital transformation and business growth.

About Tencent Financial Technology

As Tencent's fintech arm, Tencent Financial Technology follows the principle of operation in compliance with law, offering high-quality products and services, continuous risk control, openness and doing business for good. It is committed to connecting users with financial services and building an open ecosystem with various partners.

Photo Download: shorturl.at/gKLP0

Media contact:
Lydia Guo, Director, Global Communications, Tencent  
Email:lydiaxyguo@tencent.com

SOURCE Tencent

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home

    Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • FTX founder manipulated ESG to earn 'virtue signaling glow': Palantir co-founder

    The founder of the crypto exchange FTX manipulated ESG to convince investors that everything was above board before filing for bankruptcy, investor says.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

    On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.

  • Stock market could plunge another 24% next year, Bank of America warns

    Bank of America analysts said this week the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 24% next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening.

  • Time to Buy Beaten-Down Chip Stocks?

    The fun has seemingly come to a screeching halt in 2022 for chip stocks, with many of these once beloved stocks residing deep in the red year-to-date.

  • HPE stock rises following earnings beat, raised guidance for Q1 2023

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley highlights Hewlett Packard Enterprise's latest earnings report and its revenue guidance heading into 2023.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Elon Musk backed by Fortnite maker in battle against 'menace to freedom' Apple - live updates

    The maker of the Fortnite series of games has leapt to the defence of Elon Musk after the Twitter owner accused Apple of threatening to pull the social network from its App Store.

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • How Much Money Do You Need To Retire at 57?

    Who wouldn't want to retire early? The question is, how much will it cost? Here's a quick and dirty way to get an answer.

  • Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market?

    I'm retired and living on Social Security and food stamps. I have all my money in two conservative retirement accounts. I cannot contribute any money to them. I plan on taking distributions in five years. What's the best course of … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. crypto broker Genesis says it is working to avoid bankruptcy filing

    Citing people with knowledge of the situation, the report said law firms Proskauer Rose and Kirkland & Ellis are being consulted by creditor groups, who are seeking to avoid a situation similar to crypto exchange FTX's rapid descent into bankruptcy. "Our goal is to resolve the current situation in the lending business without the need for any bankruptcy filing," a Genesis spokesperson said. "We've begun discussions with potential investors and our largest creditors and borrowers, including Gemini and DCG, to agree on a solution that shores up our lending business' overall liquidity and addresses clients' needs," Genesis' interim chief executive Derar Islim told clients in a letter seen by Reuters.