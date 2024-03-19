Tencent May Surprise With Margin, Shareholder Return

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s earnings report due Wednesday may provide positive catalysts for its shares, which have plummeted about 60% from their record high three years ago.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While the company’s fourth-quarter sales growth may be the slowest in a year, some anticipate its profit margins will beat market consensus due to a shift toward high-margin segments. Also, the company may join its peers in boosting capital returns through increased dividends or share buybacks.

The company has made strides with so-called mini-games — a capital-light business of making titles available within its popular WeChat app — and a livestreaming video platform that competes with TikTok’s local language service in China.

“The areas where Tencent has higher profitability are growing faster than the areas that have lower profitability,” Ivan Su, an analyst at Morningstar Inc., said in an interview. The short video business may help the company’s advertising revenue to surprise positively, he added.

Tencent’s shares have risen about 5% over the past two months while the Hang Seng Tech Index has gained 12%. The broader internet sector has suffered a hit to advertising from China’s economic slowdown as well as sporadic regulatory crackdowns, and Tencent has also been hurt by an absence of major new game titles.

The company is expected to report that sales rose 8.6% from a year earlier in the fourth quarter, the slowest expansion in a year. Its net income likely fell 69%, according estimates compiled by Bloomberg, while it is seen posting an operating margin of 30%.

“We all know that their game business isn’t doing so well,” Morningstar’s Su said. He notes that Dream Star — Tencent’s challenge to NetEase Inc.’s hit Eggy Party — failed to maintain strong momentum during last month’s Lunar New Year holidays.

Story continues

Still, optimism may be growing for a catch-up in Tecent’s share price. The volatility skew — which measures the demand for bearish put options versus bullish calls — has fallen to the lowest since late 2021.

The stock could get a push if Tencent increases dividends or buybacks, following measures to increase returns by its major peers. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. last month boosted its share-repurchase program by $25 billion, while NetEase more than doubled its dividend payout.

“The market is hoping Tencent can be more proactive” on returns, said Jialong Shi, an analyst at Nomura International HK Ltd. Whether through dividends or buybacks, the company needs to keep pace with competitors, he said.

The shareholder yield offered by Alibaba, after including dividends and buybacks, could reach 7% this year, JPMorgan Chase & Co. wrote in a research note. That could be a target for Tencent to aim at.

“There is a compelling argument to be returning to shareholders,” said Nicola Lai, investment manager for Hong Kong & China equities at Barings. “We have observed that companies who are not focused on maximizing shareholder value tend to trade at a discount.”

Tech Chart of the Day

Nvidia Corp. shares posted a record streak of 10 consecutive weekly gains as of Friday — a run that may be under threat if investor reaction to its GTC conference in California is anything to go by. The shares edged lower on Tuesday, with analysts saying the event — in which Nvidia unveiled a significantly faster new processor design — offers no major surprises.

Top Tech News

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang showed off new chips aimed at extending his company’s dominance of artificial intelligence computing, a position that’s already made it the world’s third-most-valuable business. The B200 chip, a 208-billion-transistor powerhouse, exceeds the performance of Nvidia’s already class-leading AI accelerators.

Airbus SE has walked away from talks to buy the big data and cybersecurity business from Atos SE, leaving the embattled French IT company with fewer options for reducing debt.

Xiaomi Corp. posted better-than-expected revenue after the smartphone market showed signs of life during the holiday quarter, spurring hopes of an end to a years-long global electronics slump.

By passing a bill that could ban video-sharing app TikTok in the US, the House of Representatives took one of the most aggressive legislative moves the country has seen during the social media era.

--With assistance from Zheping Huang, Subrat Patnaik, David Watkins, Matt Turner and Rheaa Rao.

(Updates stock move in the chart section.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.