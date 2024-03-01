Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shareholders have endured a 60% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) share price has gained 24% in the last three months. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. Tragically, the share price declined 60% in that time. So it is really good to see an improvement. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Tencent Music Entertainment Group actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 8.0% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

With revenue flat over three years, it seems unlikely that the share price is reflecting the top line. There doesn't seem to be any clear correlation between the fundamental business metrics and the share price. That could mean that the stock was previously overrated, or it could spell opportunity now.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 29%. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 7%, which was endured over half a decade. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for Tencent Music Entertainment Group. Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

