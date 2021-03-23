U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,931.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,653.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,048.75
    -23.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.60
    +5.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.47
    -0.08 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.30
    -4.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1937
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    -0.0480 (-2.77%)
     

  • Vix

    18.88
    -2.07 (-9.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    -0.0019 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8500
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,114.68
    -2,100.34 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.57
    -47.88 (-4.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,726.10
    +17.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,368.54
    +194.39 (+0.67%)
     

Tencent Music now has joint labels with all 'big three' record labels

Rita Liao
·2 min read

The music streaming arm of Tencent is further tightening its ties with the "big three" record label companies, its major licensing partners. Tencent Music Entertainment announced Tuesday that it has formed a new joint label with Warner Music Group, following similar deals with Universal Music Group in August 2020 and Sony Music Entertainment in early 2018.

The collaboration will take advantage of "Warner Music's global resources and experience in supporting artists' careers, as well as TME's massive influence in mainland China's music and entertainment market," TME says in an announcement.

The joint label established with UMG similarly aims to bring international artists to China, one of the world's fastest-growing music markets, and take Chinese musicians abroad.

Alongside the label deal, TME and WMG have signed a multi-year licensing agreement, an extension of their decade-long collaboration.

TME has ongoing licensing relationships with all three major record labels and some have manifested in equity relationships. In January, a Tencent-led consortium increased its total stake in UMG to 20%.

TME also operates some of China's most popular online music services. Through its family of music streaming apps including QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music, TME collectively commands 622 mobile monthly active users as of the fourth quarter.

Paying ratio remains relatively low, however, with 9% of the users paying in the quarter, up from 6.2% in the previous year.

But TME has another major revenue stream that distinguishes it from Western streaming services like Spotify: social entertainment. This category includes the karaoke app WeSing which monetizes through the sales of virtual gifts, which are bought by users and sent to performers they appreciate. It mirrors real-life fan-idol interaction.

The segment contributed $854 million to Q4 revenue, compared to $423 million generated from user subscription and digital music sales.

Tencent and Universal Music to take Chinese artists global under joint label

  • Microsoft to allow more employees at its headquarters from March 29

    Employees working at Redmond sites or nearby campuses have the choice to return to those facilities, continue working remotely or shift to a hybrid model, the company said in a blog post. Many companies, including Twitter Inc and Salesforce.com Inc, have started opting for hybrid or permanent remote-working models after the COVID-19 pandemic forced firms to adopt to working from home. Microsoft said in October it would allow most of its more than 160,000 employees to clock in up to half their weekly working hours remotely, providing greater flexibility even after offices start reopening.

  • AUD/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Starts The Week On A Strong Note

    AUD/USD settled below the 50 EMA and made an attempt to move below 0.7700.

  • Jump in Yields Pressure Aussie, Kiwi While BOJ Decision Underpins Yen

    While another surge in Treasury yields dominated the trade, central bank activity in the US, Australia and Japan also had a say in the price action.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Lira and Turkish stocks collapse after Erdogan fires central bank chief, as European airline stocks drop

    Turkey's currency and stocks collapsed after the abrupt termination of its central bank head, a move that led investors to take a cautious stance toward risky assets on Monday.

  • Aramco’s $75 Billion Dividend Survives Oil and Earnings Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s $75 billion dividend survived one of the biggest disruptions to oil markets in decades as the coronavirus pandemic and a price war sent crude prices tumbling.Aramco will make the payout -- the largest of any listed company and almost all which goes to Saudi Arabia’s government -- for 2020 despite a slump in earnings and revenue. The dividend is a key source of cash for the kingdom, whose economy was hit after the virus hammered energy markets and shut down local businesses.The world’s biggest oil company has taken on more debt in the past 12 months to keep up the dividend in the face of dwindling cash flow, though its gearing remains below that of firms such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc.Net income for 2020 was 184 billion riyals ($49 billion), Aramco announced on Sunday. That was slightly better than analysts’ expectations and down 44% from the previous year. Free cash flow fell almost 40% to $49 billion, substantially below the level of the dividend.Gearing, a measure of net debt to equity, climbed from minus 5% in March to 22% in September, above the firm’s target of no more than 15%. It rose marginally in the fourth quarter, according to Chief Financial Officer Khalid al-Dabbagh, though the company will release full numbers for the period on Monday.Aramco said the dividend won’t rise above $75 billion this year. It expects capital expenditure to be $35 billion, down from previous guidance of as much as $45 billion. That signals it remains cautious about despite the rollout of coronavirus vaccines fueling a 25% increase in crude prices since the end of December to about $65 a barrel.The new forecast is still higher than Aramco’s $27 billion of investment spending in 2020.Asia BuoyantThe company, based in Dhahran in eastern Saudi Arabia, said that energy consumption was improving in some regions -- including its main market of Asia -- as the global economy recovers.“We’re very optimistic about 2021 in terms of growth in demand, especially in the second half,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser told reporters. “Prices have so far responded to the recovery we are seeing. We need to be prudent, but you have to compare everything to 2020.”Global oil use will increase to 99 million barrels a day by the end of the year, he said. That compares with today’s consumption of around 95 million barrels daily and would almost be back to pre-virus levels.Demand in China and India is especially buoyant, Nasser said. While the recovery is slower in the U.S. and Europe, it should accelerate as more people are inoculated, he said.Aramco’s average crude production fell to 9.2 million barrels a day during 2020, the lowest since 2011. That was due to output cuts that the OPEC+ cartel -- of which Saudi Arabia and Russia are de facto leaders -- started in May to bolster prices. Riyadh carried out a brief price war with Moscow prior to that, pumping at record levels and causing prices to crash.The OPEC+ curbs are due to end in April next year and Aramco is “progressing very well” with a plan to increase daily production capacity to 13 million barrels from 12 million, Nasser said.Aramco’s shares rose 0.6% to 35.40 riyals on Sunday, extending their gain this year to 1.1%. The company listed on the Riyadh stock exchange in late 2019 and executives pledged to pay a $75 billion dividend annually for the next five years. Though the Saudi government only floated 2% of the firm, its market value of $1.9 trillion is second only to that of Apple Inc.Drone AttacksInvestor concern is rising over an increase in drone and missile attacks on Aramco’s facilities, most of them claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels but which Saudi officials say involve Iran.On Friday morning, Aramco’s 120,000-barrel-a-day refinery in the capital of Riyadh was targeted with missiles. That followed similar assaults on the Ras Tanura export terminal and a fuel depot in Jeddah earlier in the month.None of the attacks this year has caused much damage, but they underscore worsening tensions between the kingdom and the Houthis, who are fighting on opposite sides in Yemen’s civil war. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia -- who back Yemen’s United Nations-recognized government -- are trying to get the Iran-backed Houthis to agree to a ceasefire.“We continue to strengthen and safeguard our operations,” Nasser said. “Our readiness and resilience is shown every time we are attacked. We are capable under any scenario to put a facility back on stream, ensure the safety and the security of our people, and ensure that supply to our customers is met.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Predicts Price Will Reach $100K

    Jordan Belfort, former head of the now-defunct brokerage Stratton Oakmont, believes he took the wrong position on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: In a recent interview with Fortune, the investor admitted to being wrong about Bitcoin back in 2017 when he appeared on national television to state his beliefs that it would crash. "I was right then, but I also thought Bitcoin would go away forever. It was hard to sell and easy to buy, all the things that make for manipulation," said Belfort, explaining that he thought regulators would outlaw the flagship cryptocurrency. "Bitcoin looked like the perfect storm for money laundering," he said, adding, "I thought that Bitcoin accounts in Switzerland and the Caymans would be exposed. I thought Bitcoin would initially take hold, then be regulated out of business." Belfort now believes that Bitcoin’s price has plenty of room to run and predicts that the price will continue to rise by 80%, all theway to $100,000. Why It Matters: Belfort’s reasoning as to why the coin still has the potential to rise to such a high value comes down to “pure supply and demand.” According to him, “people are spoiled by Bitcoin” because it has a fixed and finite supply. In his view, this gives the digital asset an advantage over equities because while an infinite number of shares can be issued, Bitcoin is free from the distortion of effectively printing more corporate currency. Belfort also stated that Bitcoin has a much bigger base of buyers than ever before – something that many market proponents believe acts as a legitimizing factor to cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $56,308 at the time of writing, up 0.38% in the past 24-hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,519 earlier this month. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits 0,000: BTCC Exchange FounderCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To April© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Joe Biden Wants to Raise Taxes. What It Would Mean for the Stock Market.

    Investors seem to have ignored the possibility of higher corporate taxes under the Joe Biden administration, yet the impact would be far from minimal.

  • Cramer: $3,000 Tesla Price Target Would Be 'Hype' From Anyone But Cathie Wood

    ARK Investment Management has assigned a new ,000 price target to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), and if anyone else had modeled a similar level of upside, it would be dismissed "as being hype," according to CNBC's Jim Cramer. What Happened: Wood is "so good" at stock picking and valuing companies that her model of 400% upside in Tesla's stock has some merit, Cramer said. If Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi assigned a $3,000 price target on Tesla, Cramer said he would think the Bernstein analyst "lost his mind." On the other hand, Wood's comments could "get the stock going," the CNBC host said. Wood's price target is likely based on the thesis that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going to "make cars everywhere," but his vision for Tesla extends beyond just cars, Cramer said. Wood may have a better grasp of how exactly Musk is planning to "reinvent the entire grid," he said. "She has the cachet to say it and not be dismissed." Why It's Important: Cramer is no stranger to commenting on Wood's performance. Back in February, Cramer suggested Wood needs to close her Ark Funds from new investments. On Benzinga's "Raz Report," Wood responded to Cramer's criticism and pointed out it's "not possible to close an ETF. "The irony is all I'm doing is concentrating on investing," she said. What's Next: Cramer said he thinks Tesla's stock could get a boost in the near-term from Americans looking to invest their latest stimulus check. TSLA Price Action: Tesla's stock was up 3.11% at $675.26 at last check Monday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWatch Which Chef Will Be Crowned the King Or Queen of Cassoulet by D'ArtagnanHow Did Jack In The Box Report Its Best Quarter In Nearly 30 Years?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why This High Dividend REIT Could Be A Steal Right Now

    With interest rates still historically low, many investors are turning to high-yield real estate investment trusts as a reliable source of income. Yet a REIT’s dividend yield is only as reliable as its underlying business. Sabra Health Care REIT Stock: One high-yield REIT that may be attractive to investors at current levels is Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA). Sabra invests in health care real estate, including skilled nursing facilities, senior housing communities and specialty hospitals. Related Link: 3 REITs To Buy With 10% Dividends REITs are required by law to distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders, and Sabra has a sizable 6.7% yield. In addition, shares are relatively undervalued based on the company’s funds from operations. FFO is simply the term REITs use to describe cash flow from operations. Sabra Health Care REIT's Numbers: Sabra shares currently trade at a price-to-FFO ratio of around 10.5x, a significant discount to the average P/FFO average of the senior housing REIT group as a whole. Sabra’s FFO peaked back in 2018, but it remains up 182.9% overall in the past five years. Value investors likely love the REIT’s yield and attractive valuation, while skeptics likely point out that revenue, net income and FFO growth were all negative in 2019 prior to the pandemic. After peaking at $22.08 in late 2019 prior to the emergence of the coronavirus, Sabra shares have now recovered nicely from a bottom of $5.11 in March 2020. Sabra Health Care REIT's Outlook: Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Sabra shares to take a breather over the next 12 months. The average price target among the 14 analysts covering the stock is $18, suggesting just 1.4% upside. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Day In Market History: S&P 500 Hits 1,500 For The First Time3 REITs To Buy With 10% Dividends© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief

    Turkey's lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief. Kavcioglu had sought to ease concerns over a sharp selloff in Turkish assets and a pivot from rate hikes to cuts in a 90-minute call on Sunday, in which he told bank CEOs he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

  • GameStop Q4 Earnings Not To Be As Impressive As The Increase In Shares

    Gravity-defying GameStop, which has seen a stellar rise in its stock price of more than 2,640% in 2021, is not expected to report impressive results on Tuesday when it will announce both fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings after the market closes.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Sliding. Here’s Why.

    QuantumScape, the electric-vehicle battery-technology company, filed to sell as many as 15 million more shares. Investors don't like it.

  • These Stocks Are More of a Gamble Than an Investment — and the #1 Is a Reddit Favorite

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG As with seemingly everything in markets these days, it all ties back to the Reddit Wall Street Bets message board. No, we’re not talking about (GME) (ticker: GME). Rather, Castor Maritime (CTRM).

  • Plug Power and FuelCell Boom Raises Specter of 2000 Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- Clean-energy stocks have surged in the past year, raising alarm bells on Wall Street, which considers the gains too frothy -- but this latest rally ain’t nothing but a blip compared with the boom and bust experienced by the sector at the turn of the millennium.Plug Power Inc. and FuelCell Energy Inc. are just two examples of companies that have soared in the past 12 months, having gained more than 10-fold since March 2020 in a reflection of growing investor enthusiasm for the fuel cells used in electric vehicles and power plants.Read more: Fuel Cell, Solar Stocks Surge on Covid Bill, Capping Banner YearValuations are extended, with FuelCell’s enterprise value-to-sales ratio sitting at 58 for the current fiscal year. That compares with 5.9 for Apple Inc. and 13 for Tesla Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They are fairly subdued however, when compared with the 113 EV-to-sales ratio FuelCell hit in 2000 or the 187 Ballard Power Systems Inc. reached the same year, amid an early version of today’s fuel-cell exuberance.And herein lies the risk, according to some analysts. Investors who believe valuations can go way higher may be overlooking the fact that bubble ended badly, amid product delays and a series of bankruptcies.“Investor euphoria has now reached new heights bordering on mania,” the managing partners at Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC, a natural-resource investment firm, wrote in a recent market commentary. “Stretched valuations leave investors vulnerable to any setback or delay in the green energy transition.”There are reasons why fuel cell companies may be poised for stronger sales now than 20 years ago. The devices, which use natural gas or hydrogen to produce electricity, are gaining popularity as a cleaner way to power offices, warehouses and data centers without relying on the electric grid -- a key selling point at a time when blackouts have plagued California and Texas.But fuel cell stock prices in the past year have been based on the technology’s potential, not on current sales.Goehring & Rozencwajg cautioned that the industry could be in for the same fate two decades after its first boom and bust. The firm is invested primarily in traditional energy and uranium, and said it would consider clean energy if the future looked more promising.There have been recent signs of trouble in the industry, with Plug Power slumping last week after it revealed accounting errors and FuelCell falling on revenue that missed estimates.Read more: Plug Power Rocked by Accounting Errors After Its 1,400% Surge“A decade ago, a series of failed promises and bankruptcies plagued the battery industry, making it nearly impossible for subsequent ventures to find financing and move forward,” they wrote. “We worry the same could occur on a much larger scale if tens of trillions of ‘green’ investments are eventually written off.”(Adds context in paragraphs 6-7)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Banned From WallStreetBets, Reddit User Tired Of GameStop Talks Creates 'WallStreetSilver'

    Ivan Bayoukhi, a banned member of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, stated that members of the subreddit are “tired” of talking about GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and at least up to 40% of the WSB forum loves silver. What Happened: Bayoukhi, the founder of the subreddit WallStreetSilver, told Kitco News that WSB users were behind the silver short-squeeze in January, despite the subreddit having earlier denied they were not the ones behind the metal’s rally. He claimed that one could find several silver-related posts if they just scrolled back five to six months on the WSB forum. Bayoukhi also said that he and others who tried to post about silver on WSB were banned from the Reddit forum as the majority of the members did not want the focus to deviate from GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks. He added that the silver squeeze movement — that drove the market prices of iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV), First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG), Comstock Mining Inc (AMEX: LODE), and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE: FSM) higher earlier this year — is still ongoing and the number one goal of WallStreetSilver is to wake up “billions of people to getting silver.” See Also: Beyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 Factors Why It Matters: Silver prices rose earlier this year to an 8-year high amid speculation the Reddit investors-led short-squeeze rally that pushed up shares in GameStop and others has extended into the precious metals market. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ However, top posts on the WallStreetBets subreddit at that time said the silver trade was orchestrated by the very hedge funds the community was targeting. WallStreetBets posters accused Citadel LLC of pushing the silver short squeeze in an attempt to lure traders away from GameStop. Peter Hug, the global trading director for Kitco Metals, had said that while there was ample supply of larger silver investment products, the pandemic had created a shortage of smaller coins and bars. The renewed demand was putting pressure on the physical market, he added. Read Next: Chamath Palihapitiya And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 FactorsAMC Shares Spike On Complete Reopening Optimism: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.