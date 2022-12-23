U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.00
    +3.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,249.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,058.50
    +4.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.20
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.32
    +0.83 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.50
    +7.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0609
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    +1.90 (+9.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6970
    +0.3450 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,843.50
    +1.04 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.04
    +1.85 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,269.33
    -238.54 (-0.90%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Tencent Rant, Sea Pay Freeze Hint at Deepening Gaming Crisis

Zheping Huang and Yoolim Lee
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Sea Ltd. are signaling that the $200 billion gaming industry, which in 2022 endured one of its worst slumps on record, is in for an even rockier year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Tencent co-founder Pony Ma attacked his staff in a town-hall meeting for lacking urgency in the face of an existential crisis. Days later, Sea founder Forrest Li warned of deeper economic challenges in 2023 before slashing bonuses and freezing salaries.

Ma’s outburst in particular unnerved observers accustomed to his even-keeled handling of Asia’s biggest social media and gaming company. Along with the Sea decision — unveiled in a memo days before Christmas — they point to another down year for a games industry struggling to leave behind the geopolitical and economic ructions of 2022. The war in Ukraine, soaring inflation and resultant impact on consumer spending could usher in an even tougher 2023 environment, Li warned in his memo.

Sea’s stock dropped more than 4% Thursday. Tencent fell as much as 2% in Hong Kong on Friday, in line with the market.

“You can’t even survive as a business, yet you’re chilling on the weekends, playing ball,” Ma told his all-staff audience in remarks delivered in person.

Tencent and Sea are responsible for reliable moneymakers like Honor of Kings and Garena Free Fire on mobile, but they haven’t escaped the sting of this year’s slowdown, with Sea shares down more than 70% and Tencent hitting its first zero-growth quarter.

The industry is bracing for a tough year on all fronts. Console leader Sony Group Corp. cut its games outlook for this year by 12% at its most recent earnings release, reducing forecasts for the second quarter in a row. Close rival Microsoft Corp. has also laid off workers from its Xbox division.

“Players are cutting the number of titles they buy on the back of global macroeconomic conditions,” Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said.

Singapore-based Sea has cut 7,000 jobs this year, or 10% of its workforce, in a move to control costs. Li assured his charges that Sea “will be starting 2023 on a stable footing” and that most of the big changes it needed to make have already been made.

“The impact of many headwinds hitting at once — including Apple’s platform changes, the macro environment and the lingering impacts of China’s gaming crackdown — collectively pose continuing challenges to near-term growth and profitability for the gaming sector,” said Matthew Kanterman of Ball Metaverse Research Partners. “Many large public companies are realizing that now is not the time for moonshot investments but for cost cuts and focus on only the most profitable titles.”

Tencent however also has to deal with uncertainty in its home market, which is only now beginning to drop the Covid curbs that have hampered the world’s No. 2 economy all year.

The chairman of the Shenzhen-based firm was unsparing in his criticism of business units from gaming to social and cloud computing. He cautioned that some divisions might not survive much longer without righting their current trajectory. Tencent has cut jobs by the thousands this year, streamlined unprofitable businesses and lowered investments including in Sea.

It’s been under prolonged pressure from the Chinese government’s crackdown on big tech firms alongside restrictions to curb gaming addition among young people. Its domestic games revenue dropped 7% for the September quarter, trailing a meager 3% growth at its international division.

The company’s pipeline of new games was blocked for months by China’s halt on granting licenses for new titles and it now has to make up for lost time by building up a stable of fresh franchises and content for mobile players. During last week’s town hall meeting, Ma upbraided the gaming division for frittering away money to acquire users for hastily churned-out titles, rather than focusing on quality.

“Guys, from now on don’t pitch me the story of buying user traffic, I don’t believe it anymore,” Ma said, according to attendees.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Equities Fall, Led by China Tech Stocks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks resumed declines on Friday after a slump in US technology stocks and more economic data validating the case for the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates set a downbeat tone.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Sn

  • Singapore’s Sea Freezes Salaries, Cuts Bonuses as Tougher 2023 Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. fell more than 4% after founder Forrest Li announced it was freezing salaries for most staff and paying out lower bonuses this year, bracing for a worsening global economic environment in 2023.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS St

  • Asian shares slide as fears over hawkish Fed mount

    Asian shares eased on Friday, tracking a dive on Wall Street, while the dollar firmed as strong U.S. data revived fears the Federal Reserve will have to retain its hawkish stance to tame inflation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.69%, snapping a two-day winning streak. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.01%, while Japan's Nikkei opened 1% lower.

  • Banker bonuses go from boom to bust in jarring reversal

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Bankers in New York and London are bracing for year-end bonuses that recruiters estimate are 30% to 50% lower, while some may receive none at all as dealmaking sputters and economic gloom sets takes hold. Financiers face disappointment when their compensation awards land in the first quarter, and thousands more of their colleagues could be laid off after hundreds were let go this year, according to recruiters and compensation experts. But this year, the pace of mergers and acquisitions and stock offerings dramatically slowed as debt financing markets collapsed and stock market volatility hurt valuations.

  • HanseYachts Full Year 2022 Earnings: €0.82 loss per share (vs €0.64 loss in FY 2021)

    HanseYachts ( ETR:H9Y ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €136.8m (up 12% from FY 2021). Net loss...

  • MillerKnoll beats on earnings, stock fluctuates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for MillerKnoll.

  • Aurubis Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

    Aurubis ( ETR:NDA ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €18.5b (up 14% from FY 2021). Net income...

  • We Think WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and...

  • PNE AG (ETR:PNE3) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Japan’s Inflation Speeds Up, Supporting BOJ Shift Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s key inflation gauge further accelerated to the fastest pace since 1981, an outcome that will continue to fuel speculation the Bank of Japan will surprise markets again with policy change down the line. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next Mo

  • Winter Storm Walloping the US Threatens to Disrupt LNG Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- A winter storm battering huge swaths of the US threatens to temporarily disrupt exports of liquefied natural gas from the Gulf Coast, exacerbating the global fuel crunch.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dol

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • China’s Abrupt Covid Shift Hits Supply Chains From Solar to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is disrupting energy markets as the abrupt shift from Covid Zero shutters industry and upends the usual flow of commodities.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatA dramatic sur

  • Hundreds of workers leaving Tyson Foods as company closes offices: report

    Tyson announced a consolidation of offices in October, but hundreds of employees have decided not to relocate.

  • The Secure 2.0 Act Is Nearing the Finish Line in Congress. Here’s What’s in the Retirement Bill.

    A bipartisan agreement on omnibus government-funding legislation includes a bill that would promote retirement savings and raise the age required minimum distributions begin.

  • Why Chip Stocks Taiwan Semi, Qualcomm, NXP, and Marvell All Fell Today

    Chip stocks were falling across the board today after Micron (NASDAQ: MU) said it would lay off 10% of its staff and offered weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter. The update was the latest data point out of the semiconductor sector to show prices falling as demand pulls back after a boom during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the news weighed on several of Micron's peers, as the semiconductor industry tends to be cyclical and companies are subject to the same market forces.

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.