Tencent’s Return to Top 10 Club Shows China Rebound Bets Soaring

Abhishek Vishnoi
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. entered the club of the world’s 10 most-valuable companies for the first time in six months, reflecting investor optimism on Chinese shares as the nation dismantled its stringent Covid Zero policies and refocused on growth.

The Chinese online gaming firm has risen more than 80% since the end of October, overtaking oil and gas producer Exxon Mobil Corp. this week to become the 10th biggest company globally.

The move also underscores the whipping US stocks have taken over the last year, primarily due to massive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 Index is down about 20% from its record high reached a year ago, and firms like Tesla Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. have fallen out of the top 10.

China’s reopening, coupled with policy easing and a softening of regulatory tone for private enterprises, is restoring faith among investors. That’s after President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign crushed the tech sector over the past two years.

China’s approval of a plan by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. to raise $1.5 billion for its consumer unit boosted expectations the tech crackdown will continue to ease. A series of measures to lift the property sector out of its worst downturn on record also fueled the bullish sentiment.

Read: China Markets Start 2023 With a Bang as Policy Shift Hastens

Shenzhen-based Tencent commanded market value of about $442 billion as of Wednesday’s close in Hong Kong. Still, that is less than half of the $949 billion it enjoyed at a peak in January 2021.

--With assistance from Jeffrey Hernandez.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Man attacks jogger in local park — then needs rescuing himself, Oregon officials say

    “She was able to get away from the attacker and call for help. She is tenacious, and we’re glad she is safe.”

  • PBOC Plans Targeted Stimulus as China Focuses on Price Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank reiterated it will implement monetary policy that’s targeted and “forceful” this year to help support the economy, while the State Council warned of price risks in coming weeks. Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With Americans

  • Geron says blood cancer drug succeeds in late-stage study, shares surge

    (Reuters) -Geron Corp said on Wednesday its experimental drug helped more patients with a difficult-to-treat blood cancer achieve independence from routine transfusions in a late-stage trial, sending shares of the drug developer nearly 50% higher. The drug, imetelstat, was being studied in patients with types of lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), which requires frequent blood transfusions for patients to manage their anemia, the company said. The drug, if approved, will enter into a market that already has players such as Bristol Myers Squibb's Reblozyl, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat forms of the disease.

  • Column: Who's stealing the statues of Pancho Villa and other Mexican heroes from an L.A. park?

    El Parque de Mexico in Lincoln Heights once housed dozens of statues dedicated to Mexican heroes. But over the past decade, thieves made off with almost all of them

  • Edmunds: Top vehicles to look out for in 2023

    Electric vehicles are the next hot trend, but gas-powered and hybrid vehicles aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and there are plenty of new ones hitting the market this year. When Toyota removed the wraps off the redesigned Prius, most were taken aback by its stylish looks. Gone are the awkward styling and the underpowered hybrid engine.

  • Alibaba stock leads gains in U.S.-traded Chinese tech companies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Alibaba shares amid surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • BofA’s Subramanian Echoes Yogi Berra’s Advice of Avoiding Crowds

    (Bloomberg) -- Yogi Berra once said of a restaurant that “no one goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.” Bank of America Corp. strategist Savita Subramanian has a similar warning for stock investors.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With Americans “Everybody is u

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Stocks Rise, Microsoft Tumbles; Beware Doing This

    Futures fell overnight. Stocks rose Wednesday despite a Microsoft sell-off. Be wary of buying stocks on the first "blip" of strength.

  • J&J Files to Spin Off Consumer-Health Business as Kenvue

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson submitted its plan to spin off its consumer health business in the first significant filing of the new year for a US initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansKenvue Inc., as the company will be know

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • Microsoft stock downgraded by UBS amid concerns on Azure cloud unit growth

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down analyst concerns in Microsoft's Azure cloud unit, also commenting on the tech company's partnership with ChatGPT.

  • How will the ultrawealthy ride out the recession? 1,200 investors worth $130 billion have one big strategy—and it’s not playing the stock market

    The über-rich are keeping their powder dry in the new year, a poll of ultra-high-net-worth investors found. Then they'll "pounce."

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Do the Job

    The big market headline last year has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 tumbled 19% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for this year’s stock market. In times like these, it’s natural to turn to the high-yield dividend payers. These stocks offer the twin advantages of a steady income stream through regular, reliable dividend payments – and dividend y

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Nio, and Baidu All Took Off Today

    Chinese stocks jumped today after Chinese regulators approved Ant Group's new capital plan for its consumer finance unit.

  • Amazon Layoffs to Hit Over 18,000 Workers, the Most in Recent Tech Wave

    The cuts focused on the company’s corporate staff exceed an earlier projection and represent about 5% of the company’s corporate workforce.

  • Microsoft Stock: Here's When to Buy the Dip

    Microsoft stock is down more than 5% following a downgrade from UBS. Is it a buying opportunity or are still lower prices in store?

  • Markets Are Wrong on Fed Rate Hikes, Morgan Stanley’s Caron Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets aren’t prepared for how far US central bankers are willing to go to tame the hottest inflation in a generation, according to Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Jim Caron.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansEven though Feder

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    In December, shopping was on the agenda for a lot of us, including superstar investor Cathie Wood. Speaking of other programs, CRISPR recently reported positive data from a phase 1 trial of an immuno-oncology candidate.