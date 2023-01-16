U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    -0.27 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.70
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    +0.28 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    +0.0046 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2660
    -0.5680 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,237.49
    +507.91 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.23
    +53.17 (+12.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,855.38
    -264.14 (-1.01%)
     

Tencent Shares Nearly Double From October Low as Crackdown Eases

Abhishek Vishnoi
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. have nearly doubled from a recent low on growing signs that China is preparing to end its crackdown on major tech firms as well as optimism about the country’s reopening.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The online giant’s stock has risen 95% in Hong Kong since October 28, when it dropped to its lowest since 2017, as approvals for industry funding and new games have begun to trickle in again. In a major tailwind for the industry, some policymakers have called for a halt to China’s harshest regulatory curbs.

Tencent Wins Nod for Blockbusters as China Crackdown Softens

Bejing’s approval for billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. to raise $1.5 billion is the clearest indication yet that the government is easing up. The abrupt cancellation of the firm’s initial public offering in 2020 marked the start of China’s regulatory squeeze, which at one point wiped out more than $2 trillion from the sector’s valuation.

The recent gains in Tencent and peers including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., whose local shares have jumped 83% in a similar span, also reflect broader investor optimism about China’s pro-growth policies and reopening after the pandemic.

The dramatic rebound in the Hang Seng Tech Index over the past three months indicates that a sector once labeled “uninvestable” is regaining clout in investor portfolios. Tencent has rejoined the club of the world’s ten most valuable companies for the first time in six months.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

