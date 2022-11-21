U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.50
    -21.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,697.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,615.25
    -92.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.20
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.86
    -0.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.10
    -12.30 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    -0.31 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0232
    -0.0088 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.96
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1807
    -0.0089 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8600
    +1.5350 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,083.77
    -460.07 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    370.41
    -21.67 (-5.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,383.70
    -1.82 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Tencent Showcases Initiatives to Tackle Climate Change at COP27

·4 min read

The company is introducing new solutions to support the low-carbon transition and build awareness about climate change

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent showcased next-generation low-carbon technologies at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

These include a zero-energy radiative cooling technology to protect glaciers, Asia's first carbon mineralization storage project, and water-saving and drought-resistant rice (WDR). Tencent officials also shared details about their ongoing projects to drive innovative solutions, guide the public to lead greener lifestyles, and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Tencent showcased next-generation low-carbon solutions at COP27.
Tencent showcased next-generation low-carbon solutions at COP27.

Exploring New Solutions to Reduce Carbon Emissions

To support our society in realizing carbon neutrality, Tencent is continuously exploring new solutions in social innovation and researching cutting-edge low-carbon technologies. Sharing its mission, delegates from Tencent discussed ways to achieve carbon neutrality with stakeholders and presented Tencent's latest progress and solutions towards this objective.

During a panel discussion on Wednesday, Xu Hao, Vice President of Tencent Sustainable Social Value (SSV) and Head of Tencent Carbon Neutral Lab, showcased the first carbon mineralization storage project in Asia, a collaboration between Tencent and Icelandic carbon sequestration company Carbfix.

The company said that it's also collaborating with university research teams to develop zero-energy radiative cooling products, which allow the cooling of objects by radiating heat to outer space, to achieve both climate adaptation and carbon reduction. This technology can be used to protect glaciers and is being tested on the Dagu Glacier in Sichuan Province.

Tencent research team tested zero-energy radiative cooling technology on the Dagu Glacier.
Tencent research team tested zero-energy radiative cooling technology on the Dagu Glacier.

Climate change is a significant threat to global food security. To address this challenge, Tencent is working with partners to promote a new breed of water-saving and drought-resistant rice. The project will assess the WDR's greenhouse gas-reduction potential to develop carbon assets and increase its yield per acre. It will also promote the WDR's cultivation to individual farmers through interactive mobile applications.

Tencent has been actively contributing to nature-based solutions that leverage the ecosystem's own abilities to heal itself and are important tools for mitigating climate change. The company works with partners to restore seagrass beds and salt marsh ecosystems in pilot areas to develop marine carbon sinks. In forest areas, customized algorithms were created to assess forestry carbon sequestration projects to reduce monitoring and verification costs.

Integrating technology to promote low-carbon transformation

Tencent also introduced two smart energy products dubbed "Tencent EnerLink (Energy Connector)" and "Tencent EnerTwin (Energy Digital Twin)," to help companies conserve energy. These tools enable companies to more efficiently monitor and manage their energy usage by digitalizing their operations through cloud computation, big data, and the Internet of Things. Tencent Cloud partnered with Towngas China Company Limited to develop a digital platform that promotes efficiency in carbon and energy management and can reduce hundreds of thousands of tons of carbon emissions.

In China, there are numerous industry players and individuals who have proposed innovative solutions to climate change. For example, Tencent's Tanlive (Tan means carbon in Chinese) facilitates connections between the innovators and adopters and offer technology tools and insights to accelerate the implementation of their climate solutions.

Harnessing the Power of Games to Build Awareness on Climate Change

Tencent has also leveraged its experience in developing blockbuster games titles to raise public awareness about climate change. The company's "Carbon Island" promotes a low-carbon lifestyle amongst consumers. TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, was one of the members of the Playing for the Planet Alliance backed by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNDP). The Group has been committed to creating educational experiences in-and out-of games to prepare more than 110 million players worldwide to address critical climate challenges.

Commenting on Tencent's participation in COP27 and its announcement of new technologies, Xu said, "Climate change is a collective challenge for humanity that requires collective actions. COP27 reflects the solidarity and commitments by the global community to achieve a low-carbon future. At Tencent, we are proud to be part of these global efforts to tackle climate change. Tencent has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Along the journey, we will continue to leverage our expertise in technology to empower consumers, businesses, and society to respond to the climate crisis."

Notes to editors: As a global leading internet and technology company, Tencent is committed to its part in supporting the climate transition. In February 2022, the company outlined its pathway to achieving carbon neutrality in its own operations and across its supply chain by 2030. Tencent has also spearheaded multiple initiatives that use cutting-edge technologies to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as supporting peers in different industries to drive transformative change across their value chain to progress towards a carbon-neutral future.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-showcases-initiatives-to-tackle-climate-change-at-cop27-301683655.html

SOURCE Tencent

Recommended Stories

  • MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Shares Could Be 50% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of MAAS Group Holdings Limited ( ASX:MGH ) by...

  • AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Could Be 20% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of AMC Networks Inc...

  • 11 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the eleven best wind power and solar stocks to buy. For more stocks, head on over to 5 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy. The race to a renewable future where emissions for humanity’s energy requirements do not cause climate change has spurred investments […]

  • It’s sexy, it’s fast. It’s…the new Toyota Prius?

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK The new 2023 Toyota Prius Toyota hasn’t released pricing for the 2023 Prius. We anticipate it will start around $26,000, climbing into the low $30,000 range Toyota estimates that the hybrid Prius will achieve up to 57 mpg in combined driving, while plug-in hybrid versions could have an electric-only range of approximately 38 miles The eco icon gets dramatic new styling inside and out, but efficiency gains are surprisingly modest Toyota has revealed an all-new Prius.

  • 3 No-Brainer Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The energy industry can be a great spot for dividend investors. The sector tends to generate lots of cash flow, which companies can return to shareholders via dividends. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three energy dividend stocks that three Fool.com contributors believe are no-brainer buys right now.

  • Major Natural Gas Leak at Pennsylvania Facility Ends After 11 Days

    (Bloomberg) -- A leak at a Pennsylvania natural gas facility that lasted 11 days released over 1 billion cubic feet of the fuel into the atmosphere, according to its owner.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own P

  • Passive Income in a Bear Market? 1 Stock Warren Buffett Bought

    Following the lead of investing legends like Warren Buffett isn't a bad strategy as long as you just use the information to narrow down your stock choices and do your own due diligence. Although Buffett has generated average annual returns of 20% since 1965, or almost double those of the S&P 500, his more recent performance has been well below those historical averages, or only about 8% a year over the past five years. The time between when Buffett buys or sells any particular stock and when he reports the trade could be substantial.

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World. The highly evident effects of climate change all over the world are forcing the […]

  • Earthquake in Top Texas Oil Region Spurs Calls for New Fracking Rules

    A powerful temblor in West Texas will likely lead to more restrictions on frackers’ water-management operations in the nation’s hottest petroleum-producing region.

  • The Water Shortage Is Worse Than You Think. What It Means for Food Companies.

    The Ogallala Aquifer in the Great Plains is the main water source for agriculture in the Midwest. It's one of the largest in the world and one of the most stressed.

  • Stossel: Magic cars face hurdles in real world

    Electric cars need batteries which still have many practical problems

  • Debating COVID's origins

    Republicans have issued a new report on the lab leak theory and promise hearings. What does the evidence show?

  • Find Renewable Income With These Alternative Energy Dividend Stocks

    As much of the world is going through a secular shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources to help slow climate change, many renewable energy stocks have promising growth prospects ahead. Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world's largest portfolios of publicly traded renewable power assets.

  • 9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter

    Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...

  • 2 volcanoes rumble into action in Russia's far east

    Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way. The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes. The Russian Academy of Sciences' vulcanology institute said that at Klyuchevskaya Sopka, which at 4,754 meters (nearly 16,000 feet) is Eurasia's tallest active volcano, as many as 10 explosions an hour were being recorded.

  • How a Flawed But Historic Climate Deal Emerged From COP Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Hours after the COP27 climate talks reached the deadline, there was still no deal and the European Union’s climate chief was threatening to leave Sharm El-Sheikh without one. “We don’t want a result at any price,” Frans Timmermans told reporters, flanked by ministers from Germany, Austria, Ireland and Spain. “The EU would rather have no decision than a bad decision.”Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Elect

  • People will be urged to turn down thermostats by two degrees as energy campaign revived

    The public will be urged to turn down their thermostats by two degrees this winter as a Government energy campaign is revived.

  • How baby carrots were born

    They're cute, there's no need to peel or wash 'em, and they're extraordinarily popular; 70% of all carrots sold today are the baby kind. But they are technically not "baby carrots." Correspondent David Pogue looks at the "Eureka!" moment when a California farmer found a way to reduce waste and sell more of his crop.

  • How much snow has fallen in Buffalo, Rochester region so far? The latest totals from snowstorm

    Here's how much snow has fallen in your area so far.

  • At Climate Summit, India Pushes for Leeway on Coal, Western Emission Cuts

    India is stepping up its efforts to get wealthy nations to slash their carbon emissions while allowing poorer countries to boost theirs in the name of economic growth.