U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.75
    +19.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,321.00
    +63.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,836.75
    +129.75 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.00
    +10.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.18
    -0.72 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.60
    +29.00 (+1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.52
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1390
    -0.2450 (-0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,704.06
    -440.86 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.63
    -11.31 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.17
    -63.67 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Tencent Soars As Traders Cite Unfounded Talk of Official’s Visit

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. surged more than 8%, the most in about four months, as traders cited unsubstantiated talk that newly installed Premier Li Qiang toured the Chinese social media leader’s headquarters.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Guizhou Party Secretary Xu Lin visited the Chinese company’s offices Thursday, according to the official WeChat account of a Guizhou state media outlet. Li, Xi Jinping’s top deputy, didn’t show up that day, people familiar with the matter said, asking to remain anonymous on a sensitive topic.

China’s social media leader reported on Wednesday a resumption in revenue growth for the fourth quarter, helped by a recovery in advertising sales and anticipation of regulatory support for the bedraggled gaming sector. Tencent representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Executives on Wednesday including founder Pony Ma and President Martin Lau reaffirmed hopes of a Chinese economic recovery and looser regulatory environment in 2023 during post-earnings calls. Much of the internet sector remains shell-shocked after two years of blistering regulatory clampdowns on everything from e-commerce and the sharing economy to online content and its consumption.

Li took over the premiership in March during China’s government reshuffle. Having vowed to support the private sector in a bid to boost the Chinese economy, Li used his first trip out of Beijing to visit automaker BYD Co. and other manufacturing firms in central Hunan province earlier this week, according to state media reports.

Tencent has gained more than $200 billion of market value since hitting an October trough, helped by Beijing’s resumption of approvals for blockbuster games after a months-long halt. A succession of public officials have since endorsed the gaming arena, joining Xi’s administration in declaring support for the private sector.

--With assistance from Jackie Cai.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent Resumes Slim Growth As China’s Internet Sector Stirs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. jumped its most in three weeks after the Chinese social media leader reported a resumption in revenue growth, fueling hopes of a Chinese economic recovery and looser regulatory environment in 2023.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking Crisi

  • Tencent Leads Rally in China. Tech Stocks Get a Boost From the Fed.

    The company reported a return to revenue growth, driving its stock higher amid a broader tech rally.

  • Tencent beats fourth-quarter profit estimates, as president Martin Lau Chi-ping leaves board

    Tencent Holdings reported a better-than-expected net income of 106.3 billion yuan (US$15.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2022, helped by months of rigorous cost-saving measures, as company president Martin Lau Chi-ping is set to rotate off the board. The Hong Kong-listed company's profit for the three months to the end of December was up 12 per cent from 94.9 billion yuan in the same period the previous year, boosted by a one-off gain of 106.6 billion yuan from its disposal of stakes in Meit

  • China Evergrande Will Swap Defaulted Debt in Court Restructuring

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group, once among China’s biggest developers and now a poster child for its property crisis, laid out details of a multi-billion dollar restructuring plan that calls for its offshore creditors to swap their debt for new securities. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism

  • Nvidia Reaches Workaround For Export Of Flagship Product To China, Wins Alibaba And Peer Cloud Units As Clients

    NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) said it had altered its flagship product into a legal version to export to China. On Tuesday, Nvidia said it has similarly developed a China-export version of its H100 chip, Reuters reports. The H800 mainly reduced the chip-to-chip data transfer rate to about half the speed of the flagship H100. The cloud computing units of Chinese technology firms like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) used the new

  • Apple Seeks India Labor Reform to Diversify Beyond China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is seeking changes in India’s labor laws as part of its effort to expand local production, and regional governments are yielding to its request as they are eager to snatch iPhone assembly from China.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisCoinbase

  • Tencent Returns to Revenue Growth With Digital-Ad Recovery

    The Chinese social-media and videogame company has reduced costs and head count to improve profitability.

  • UK central bank may hike rates after big jump in food prices

    Something unexpected may force the Bank of England to approve an 11th consecutive interest rate increase Thursday: a shortage of fresh vegetables. Before the numbers were released Wednesday, many economists suggested the Bank of England would keep rates on hold. Investors are now betting the central bank will raise its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point, to 4.25%.

  • U.S. judge narrows shareholder lawsuit against Alibaba

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Chinese e-commerce giant founded by Jack Ma, must face claims it defrauded shareholders about its alleged monopolistic practices, but dismissed claims over a shelved initial public offering for its Ant Group affiliate. In a 31-page decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan also dismissed all claims against the billionaire Ma, including for insider trading. Shareholders accused Alibaba of concealing regulatory concerns about an IPO for Ant, which operated the Alipay mobile payment platform and in which Alibaba had a 33% stake, before China blocked the potential $37 billion offering in 2020.

  • Differing Powell and Yellen Messages Were a Lot for the Stock Market to Digest

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are accustomed to a bumpy ride whenever Jerome Powell speaks. But when Powell speaks at the same time Janet Yellen is talking to Congress about the health of the banking sector, the turbulence can get overwhelming.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking Cr

  • Elon Musk Names Big Loser in Russia-Ukraine War

    The billionaire and big Ukraine supporter says that the conflict has fostered a Russia-China alliance, while US diplomacy has shown its limits.

  • 2 employees of town near planned Ford truck plant indicted

    Two employees of a rural Tennessee town that resisted a takeover attempt by the state after Ford Motor Co. announced plans to build an electric truck plant nearby have been charged with the theft of town funds and official misconduct, officials said Wednesday. Reva Marshall, the former finance officer for the town of Mason, and Michele Scott, Mason's human resources manager, have been indicted by grand juries in two counties, the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said in a news release and an investigative report. In a report released Wednesday, investigators also questioned tens of thousands of dollars in credit card transactions and reimbursements by town employees.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • First Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street leaders and US officials discussing an intervention at First Republic Bank are exploring the possibility of government backing to encourage a deal that would shore up the lender, people with knowledge of the situation said. The shares dropped Wednesday morning.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Of

  • Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' for all U.S. bank deposits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Wednesday that she has not considered or discussed "blanket insurance" to U.S. banking deposits without approval by Congress as a way to stem turmoil caused by two major bank failures this month. Her comments before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing dashed industry hopes for a quick government guarantee to stem the threat of further bank runs and contributed to a 15.5% fall in the shares of struggling First Republic Bank on Wednesday. Some banking groups have urged the Biden administration and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) to temporarily guarantee all U.S. bank deposits, a move they say will help quell a crisis of confidence after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

  • ‘Already past the point of no return’: JPMorgan says the U.S. is probably headed for a recession as economic ‘engines are about to turn off’

    The economy could be nearing a "Minsky moment" and a long overdue economic downturn.

  • A TikTok ban would mean losing more than viral dance videos

    A ban on TikTok could have implications for free speech, creators, advertisers, and even politicians.

  • Republican U.S. Senator Rick Scott, Democrat Warren unveil Fed oversight bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A conservative Republican and a progressive Democrat in the U.S. Senate are introducing legislation on Wednesday to replace the Federal Reserve's internal watchdog with one appointed by the president, aiming to tighten bank supervision following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Republican Rick Scott and Democrat Elizabeth Warren blamed the collapse of the two banks on regulatory failures at the U.S. central bank, which has operated up to now with an internal inspector general who reports to the Fed board. "Our legislation fixes that by establishing a presidentially-appointed, Senate-confirmed inspector general at the Fed, like every other major government agency," Scott said in a joint release with Warren.

  • China says it has never deliberately pursued trade surplus with U.S

    China has never deliberately pursued a trade surplus with the United States, Shu Jueting, a commerce ministry spokesperson, said on Thursday, despite signs that China is continuing to reduce its reliance on American exports. Although American export data published on Feb. 7 shows that exports to China increased by $2.4 billion on the year to hit a "record high" of $153.8 billion in 2022, that is an "empty statement", according to a new report from the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE). In response to a question from Reuters on whether Chinese officials should be worried that a widening surplus with the United States could hinder China's efforts to lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, Shu said the United States should "lift trade restrictions on Chinese enterprises as soon as possible".

  • Federal Reserve 'dot plot' shows interest rates peaking at 5.1% in 2023

    The Federal Reserve released updated economic forecasts in its Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which showed no change in the central bank's median forecast for interest rate increases over the balance of this year.