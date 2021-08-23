U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.00
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,135.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,124.75
    +38.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,180.80
    +15.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.39
    +1.25 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -2.76 (-12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9020
    +0.1620 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,171.30
    +927.27 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.32
    +74.93 (+6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.11
    +19.21 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Tencent in talks to lead funding in India's Pocket FM

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Tencent is in advanced stages of talks to lead an investment round in Gurgaon-headquartered Pocket FM, the latest in the Chinese giant’s push to broaden its consumer internet portfolio in the Indian market.

The Chinese firm, which is already an investor in Pocket FM, is in talks to lead a ~20-25 million round in Pocket FM, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. The proposed term values the three-year-old startup between $75 million to $100 million, two people said. Existing investors Times Internet’s Brand Capital and Lightspeed are also participating in the round.

Tencent and Pocket FM declined to comment.

Pocket FM operates an eponymous app that offers users podcasts and audiobooks in English and several Indian languages. On its website, the service says its catalog is over 10,000 hours. The startup works with several creators to produce audiobooks.

The app is available in a freemium model. It has a paid subscription as well as an ad-supported free version.

The investment talks come at a time when a range of Indian startups are beginning to launch in -- or expand to -- audio category. Indian social network ShareChat, for instance, launched a Clubhouse-like feature earlier this year.

Pocket FM will be Tencent’s latest bet in India’s consumer internet space. The Chinese giant is also an investor in music streaming service Gaana and on-demand video streaming player MX Player.

Tencent slowed its the pace of investments in India last year after New Delhi amended a rule to require Chinese companies to take its approval before backing Indian firms. It has become more active in recent quarters, investing through debt instead of equity with a convertible note.

Recommended Stories

  • China strengthens supervision of accounting firms in fight against forgery

    China said on Monday it will tighten scrutiny over accounting firms in a fight against financial forgery, vowing "zero tolerance" toward misconduct. The guidelines, published by China's State Council, or cabinet, come as Beijing launches a flurry of regulatory crackdowns against sectors ranging from Internet to tutoring. China will publish detailed rules on the supervision of accounting firms, and will increase the frequency of inspections, while stepping up punishment, the guidelines said.

  • US VP Harris: Focus must stay on Afghan evacuation

    Vice President Kamala Harris asserted Monday that the U.S. must maintain its focus on evacuating Americans and vulnerable Afghans and shouldn’t get distracted by questions over what went wrong in the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan. Speaking at a news conference in Singapore, Harris repeatedly declined to engage when asked what she felt should have been done differently in the withdrawal. Harris took questions alongside Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after the two met for about two hours to discuss issues ranging from the COVID-19 response to cybersecurity and supply chain cooperation.

  • China orders Communist Party members to resolve conflicts of interest as top Hangzhou official probed

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Members of China's ruling Communist Party in the technology hub city of Hangzhou have been ordered to resolve any potential business-related conflicts of interest involving themselves or relatives, the country's graft watchdog said on Monday. The statement from the local arm of China's powerful Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CDDI) came two days after it announced a probe into the most senior party official in Hangzhou, city party secretary Zhou Jiangyong. Zhou is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and laws", the CCDI said, without giving further details.

  • Covid: Taiwan rolls out homegrown vaccine amid criticism

    Taiwan's president was vaccinated with the country's first domestically developed jab named Medigen.

  • India evacuates its stranded citizens

    A batch of 146 stranded Indians landed in Delhi from Kabul on Monday.

  • Homeownership in reach for more as Fannie Mae to include rent payments in mortgage approval process

    More Americans are expected to qualify for home loans after Fannie Mae said it will include rent payment history in its mortgage approval process

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

    The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson's request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York. Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation.

  • How Bitcoin Is Preparing For An Explosive Bullish Break

    On Saturday Benzinga ran a poll on Twitter asking whether people think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would hit $50,000 this weekend. As of Sunday afternoon 71% of respondents chose ‘yes.’ Although Bitcoin may need a few days for further consolidation as the apex cryptocurrency looks to be preparing for another run north. See Also: Is Bitcoin a good investment in 2021? The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin has settled into a bull flag pattern with the pole created between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 and the flag between Sa

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • China Muscles In on Middle East Renewables With Alcazar Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- China is making one of its biggest pushes yet into Middle Eastern renewable energy.A group led by state power firm China Three Gorges Corp. is buying Alcazar Energy Partners, a Dubai-based wind and solar developer. The announcement on Monday confirmed a Bloomberg News report last week on the acquisition plans. While financial details weren’t disclosed, Bloomberg reported earlier that a deal could value Alcazar at about $1 billion, including debt.“The region has really high growth

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • Buffett-backed Chinese EV Maker BYD's IPO Plans For Chip Unit Hampered By Regulatory Probe: Report

    Chinese regulatory scrutiny has come to haunt companies across sectors and the latest to suffer from the increased oversight is Warren Buffett-backed EV manufacturer BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF). What Happened: China's BYD is forced to suspend the proposed listing of its chip making arm due to a regulatory probe into the law firm advising the company, the Nikkei reported. In May, BYD applied for listing its automotive microcontroller chip-making-unit on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange-supervised

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RadNet Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • China Tech Shares Stage Rebound After Five-Week Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Monday as bargain hunters pounced in the wake of the sector’s worst rout in months. The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 4.5%, the biggest jump since July, following a near 11% slump last week. The gauge had dropped for five straight weeks in its biggest such losing streak since Jan. 2019. It had closed at its lowest since July 2020 inception on Friday.JD Health International Inc. and Bilibili Inc. both gained about 10% each

  • You're probably owed a car insurance 'stimulus check,' lawsuit and critics say

    Insurers pocketed $30 billion in extra profits, even after rebates, watchdogs say.

  • Mortgage rates edge lower, with refinances available at under 3% and even 2%

    But forecasters warn that the low rates won't stick around much longer.

  • Bitcoin Trades Above $50K Psychological Resistance for First Time in 3 Months

    "The market continues to hover over the 200-day moving average with bulls still in play," Zerocap's Toby Chapple told CoinDesk.

  • Goldman, BofA See Lost Decade Over for Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Expectations for a recovery in commodity prices and earnings growth are igniting bullish bets on emerging-market equities after more than a decade of underperformance that left them approaching a 20-year low against developed-nation stocks.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Lazard Asset Management expect a boost for developing equities as investors capitalize on cheap valuations once vaccine rollouts pick up, helping the global economy to recover from the pandemic

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.