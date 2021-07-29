U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,419.15
    +18.51 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,084.53
    +153.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,778.26
    +15.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.04
    +15.08 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.57
    +1.18 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.50
    +27.90 (+1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    +0.74 (+2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2690
    +0.0080 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3963
    +0.0055 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4570
    -0.4530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,658.84
    -442.84 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.33
    +3.97 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.42
    +61.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.42
    +200.76 (+0.73%)
     

Tenderly raises $15.3M to help Ethereum developers ship decentralized apps faster

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

Blockchain infrastructure startups are heating up as industry fervor brings more developers and users to a space that still feels extremely young despite a heavy institutional embrace of the crypto space in 2021.

The latest crypto startup to court the attention of venture capitalists is Tenderly, which builds a developer platform for Ethereum devs to monitor and test the smart contracts that power their decentralized apps. Tenderly CEO Andrej Bencic tells TechCrunch his startup has closed a $15.3 million Series A funding round led by Accel with additional participation from existing investors. The Belgrade startup already raised a $3.3 million seed round earlier this year led by Point Nine Capital.

The startup's aim to date has been ensuring fledgling blockchain developers aren't left finding out about contract errors when users discover issues and complain, instead allowing users to discover these bugs proactively. While the company's Visual Debugger is already used by "tens of thousands" of Ethereum developers, Tenderly hopes to continue building out its toolset to help more developers build on Ethereum networks without dealing with the headaches and irregularities that they've had to.

"Tenderly, from its inception, has been a solution to one of our own problems," Bencic tells TechCrunch. "We wanted to make it as easy as possible to observe and extract information from Ethereum and the adjacent networks."

Bencic hopes the company's product can help developers get their products out more quickly without compromising on usability.

To date, the majority of Tenderly's customers have been relatively small startup efforts aiming to tap into the exciting world of blockchain-based computing with a particular focus on decentralized finance. Tenderly itself is a small company with its team of 14 based in Serbia. Bencic says this funding will help the company expand its global footprint and build out engineering and business hires in other geographies.

Climbing cryptocurrency prices have historically aligned pretty closely with developer uptake in the blockchain world so there is some concern that bitcoin and Ethereum's downward-trending price corrections will lead to less stability in the pipeline of new developers embracing blockchain. That said, volatility is far from unusual to the crypto world and many developers have learned that riding its ebbs and flows is just part of the experience.

"We built most of Tenderly in the bear market, and one thing we saw is that even though you get these concerning prices, people that are excited about the tech are excited about the tech whether the coins are up or down," Bencic says.

a16z’s new $2.2B fund won’t just bet on the crypto future, it will defend it

Andreessen Horowitz triples down on blockchain startups with massive $2.2 billion Crypto Fund III

