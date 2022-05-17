U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Tendit Group Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Birrell Services

·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tendit Group, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, announced the acquisition of Salt Lake City-based Birrell Services. This acquisition expands the Tendit's geographic footprint into Utah.

Founded by Jeff Birrell in 1990, Birrell Services has deep roots in Utah and neighboring states. The Company is a provider of commercial pressure washing, snow removal, parking lot sweeping, striping, landscaping and other exterior facility services. The Company's customers include commercial businesses, property managers, churches, hospitals, and municipalities across Utah, Colorado, Nevada and Wyoming. Visit www.birrellservices.com.

"We could not be more excited to join forces with Birrell Services," said Alejandra Oliver, CEO of Tendit Group. "Birrell Services is a special company with a history similar to our own. This acquisition is the perfect opportunity to expand into Utah with a great partner."

Patrick Watkins, Principal at Osceola Capital, said, "The Tendit Group is the premier one-stop provider of essential exterior facilities services to customers across the Mountain West, and Birrell Services is the ideal partner to continue proving our value in the attractive and high-growth state of Utah. Osceola and Tendit look forward to further expanding our service offering and geographic footprint through acquisition."

About Tendit Group
Tendit Group is a leading provider of exterior facility maintenance services in the Mountain West. The Company's core service offering includes pressure washing, asphalt maintenance, window cleaning, pavement striping & marking, landscaping, snow removal, and power sweeping. Tendit's customers include property managers, commercial businesses, hospitals, schools, contractors, restaurants, retail, municipalities, airports, HOAs, and government agencies. Visit www.tenditgroup.com.

About Osceola Capital
Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

For additional information about Tendit Group, please contact Ben Moe or Patrick Watkins at Osceola Capital.

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tendit-group-expands-footprint-with-acquisition-of-birrell-services-301548966.html

SOURCE Tendit Group

