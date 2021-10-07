U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Tendonitis Treatment Market Size Worth $235.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tendonitis treatment market size is expected to reach USD 235.4 billion by 2028 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2028. Individuals are proactively participating in sporting or physical activities and the probability of sports-related injuries occurring is rising, thereby contributing to the market development and growth. The growing global geriatric population is susceptible to tendonitis or could be suffering from bone disorders, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and osteoarthritis. Constant innovation of technologies and therapies in treating tendonitis is contributing to the growth. Supportive government initiatives and significant investments and collaborations amongst key players to expand product offerings are boosting the market growth.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The market is expected to grow well over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of tendonitis and the introduction of new and innovative therapies

  • The therapy segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the rising occurrence of sports injuries and rising awareness levels towards non-pharmacological therapies and easy availability

  • The Achilles tendonitis segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the high occurrence of the medical condition in both competitive and recreational sports players

Read 120 page market research report, "Tendonitis Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment, By Condition (Tennis Elbow, Golfer's Elbow, Pitcher's Elbow, Jumper's Knee, Swimmer's Shoulder), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Over the past years, the growing reliance on technologies in mapping various factors concerning sports, such as performance assessment, training modules, and sports injuries tracking and monitoring. The shift from proactive to preventive therapies is proving to be beneficial in improving the health status of sports players to prevent injuries. Sporting and physical activities are witnessing significant participation, and this paves way for possibilities of incurring sports injuries. As per Standard Children's Health, in 2018, out of 30.0 million children and adolescents participating in sports in the U.S., approximately 3.5 million incur some form of sports injury. Furthermore, nearly 775,000 children and adolescents are treated for sports-related injuries in the U.S. every year. Thus, increased participation in sporting activities coupled with the growing adoption of treatment facilities is expected to boost market growth over the forthcoming years.

The key players are increasingly investing in the development of new innovative products to upgrade their product portfolios. The companies are developing products to cater to the growing incidences of sports injury in both competitive and recreational sports players. Market leaders are implementing strategic decisions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Key players are focusing on strengthening their business position in both developed and emerging economies, focusing on product innovation, and supplement organic growth through acquisitions. For instance, in March 2019, Stryker acquired OrthoSpace Ltd. to expand its existing sporting medicine and therapy segment.

The emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic has altered the methods of care delivery in treating tendonitis. Due to the temporary lockdowns, travel restrictions, and high infection load in the healthcare facilities, the market has been negatively impacted. The shortage of skilled healthcare personnel treating tendonitis has restrained the development and growth of the pandemic. Cancellation or postponement of sports injuries implies a decline of sports injuries, which eventually negatively influences the business revenue earnings. The decline in non-pharmacological therapies and surgeries is hindering the market growth.

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global tendonitis treatment market on the basis of treatment, condition, and region:

  • Tendonitis Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Tendonitis Treatment Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Tendonitis Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Tendonitis Treatment Market

  • Merck and Co., Inc.

  • AstraZeneca

  • Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Abbott

  • Pfizer

  • Bayer AG

  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC

  • Almatica Pharma, Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

Check out more studies related to bone disorders, their diagnostics & treatment, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Orthopedic Biomaterials Market – The global orthopedic biomaterials market size was valued at USD 11.96 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of musculoskeletal ailments and chronic skeletal conditions is boosting the product demand, thereby augmenting the market growth.

  • Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market – The global orthopedic regenerative surgical products market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028. Growing technological advancements, the prevalence of arthritis and other orthopedic conditions, orthopedic surgeries, and R&D activities are some of the key drivers of this market.

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market – he global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market size was valued at USD 20.3 billion in 2016. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of arthritis, growing acceptance of biopharmaceuticals, and the presence of well-defined regulatory guidelines in developed economies are among the key trends expected to trigger market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tendonitis-treatment-market-size-worth-235-4-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301394900.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

