Teneo Invests In Strategic Partnership With WestExec Advisors

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced a new strategic partnership with WestExec Advisors, a leading advisory firm based in Washington, D.C. As part of the transaction, Teneo is making an investment into WestExec to accelerate the firm's continued growth. Teneo will be a significant minority shareholder in the business.

WestExec offers unique geopolitical risk and policy expertise to help business leaders make the best decisions in a complex and volatile international landscape. The firm has three co-founders and managing partners including Michèle Flournoy, Sergio Aguirre and Nitin Chadda and an unrivaled, multidisciplinary bipartisan team of senior national security leaders.

"We are very pleased to be entering this new partnership with Michèle, Sergio, Nitin and the incredible team of accomplished professionals at WestExec," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo. "Our two firms offer highly complementary services and we are confident that through our new partnership we will deliver even further value to our respective clients around the world."

"As WestExec continues to grow, we are excited about strengthening our collective service offerings in partnership with Teneo. This relationship advances our goal to provide best in class strategic advice to industry leaders bringing to bear a team of diverse professionals," said Michèle Flournoy, Managing Partner and Co-founder of WestExec Advisors.

WestExec will continue to be run on a day-to-day basis by its current leadership team and will collaborate with Teneo to integrate services between the firms to help provide clients with unparalleled insights as well as an enhanced and broader combination of services and expertise not available at any other firm.

About WestExec:

WestExec Advisors is a strategic advisory firm that offers unique geopolitical and policy expertise to help business leaders make the best decisions in a complex and volatile international landscape. WestExec is an unrivaled, bipartisan team of senior national security leaders with the most recent experience and unmatched networks in defense, foreign policy, intelligence, economics, cybersecurity, data privacy, and strategic communications. WestExec creates significant advantages for its clients by providing unparalleled expertise on the external factors and relationships that affect businesses – from geopolitical trends and risks, to economic developments, to an evolving technological landscape, to changes in Washington and in other capitals around the world. For more information on WestExec, please see www.westexec.com.

ABOUT TENEO:

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Teneo's clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other global corporations. Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity & inclusion, management consulting, physical & cyber risk advisory, restructuring, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political & policy risk advisory, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the most complex business challenges and opportunities. The Firm has more than 850 employees located in 20 offices around the world. For more information on Teneo, please see www.teneo.com.

