Teneral Cellars Launches Healthy Women, Healthy World Wine Collection Supporting the Endometriosis Foundation of America

·3 min read

The new releases from this 100% woman-owned all digital winery focus on elevating women and inspiring change to put health first.

FAIR PLAY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneral Cellars, a purpose-driven all digital winery, announces the launch of its Healthy Women, Healthy World Collection featuring a trio of wines that bring attention to reproductive, heart and breast health issues that affect millions of women globally. With every three-pack sold, $10 will be donated to the Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound).

Teneral Cellars Launches Healthy Women, Healthy World Wine Collection Supporting the Endometriosis Foundation of America
Teneral Cellars Launches Healthy Women, Healthy World Wine Collection Supporting the Endometriosis Foundation of America

Women's health is the cornerstone of all healthy communities. The collection speaks to the brand's core mission to elevate women and inspire change, encouraging women to focus on their own health and take care of each other so that no one is neglected. Unfortunately, due to gender and racial bias in medicine, women are less likely to have pain treated, symptoms taken seriously, or given a diagnosis, which can have serious implications.

A staggering 1 in 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and 1 in 3 of those will be metastatic. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths of women each year. That's approximately one death every minute. Furthermore, 1 in 10 women suffers with endometriosis, a disease that occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus, the endometrium, is found outside of the uterus, where the tissue does not belong.

"These numbers are alarming to all of us and we must make our health a top priority," said Jill Osur, Founder of Teneral Cellars. "When women are healthy, our communities are healthy. "We are addressing the tough and necessary conversations needed to elevate women and inspire change, and using wine as a conduit for that change," said Osur.

Teneral Cellars is creating a social movement through exceptional wine and thought-provoking experiences. They are the only 100% women-owned and operated brand that sells strictly online and donates 10% of profits to women's causes.

"Teneral Cellars and the Endometriosis Foundation of America share the same ethos – we both celebrate the power of women coming together to make a difference," said Margaret Caspler Cianci, Executive Director of the EndoFound. "I want to thank Teneral Cellars for bringing us all together and for this special opportunity to spread endometriosis awareness – and to help people enjoy some delicious wine! The donations made will help us with our mission to further awareness, advocate for and fund research for this disease."

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, diagnosed with endometriosis herself and co-founder of EndoFound with Dr. Tamer Secklin, has paired recipes with the Healthy Women, Healthy World wines. The collection includes an opulent Claret (Bordeaux Blend), a bold Petite Sirah and a vibrant White Blend. The labels for each bottle are exclusively designed by female artists.

Master Sommelier Catherine Fallis is the featured sommelier for this release who will conduct virtual wine tastings, education and conversations with other women in wine.

"We have to accelerate progress for all women so we can be in positions to control resources, make decisions and shape policies, including women's health," says Osur. "We can't wait 208 years for full equality (an estimate by the World Economic Forum) because women can't wait, and our world can't wait. We need to be disruptive in our actions and that includes intentionally purchasing with purpose."

The Healthy Women, Healthy World three-pack sells for $96. For more information on the wine offerings visit https://teneralcellars.com.

About Teneral Cellars:
https://teneralcellars.com/pages/our-story

About EndoFound:
https://www.endofound.org/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teneral-cellars-launches-healthy-women-healthy-world-wine-collection-supporting-the-endometriosis-foundation-of-america-301362218.html

SOURCE Teneral Cellars

