U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +1.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9010
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,226.29
    -2,044.06 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

'Tenet' finally comes to HBO Max on May 1st

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Warner Bros. is finally ready to stream Tenet after months of trying to make it a theatrical success during the pandemic. Deadline reports the studio is bringing Christopher Nolan's time-bending movie to HBO Max on May 1st. That's nearly a year after its originally planned July 2020 theater debut, and more than four months after you could buy a download.

Director Christopher Nolan likely isn't thrilled with the plan. He has long been opposed to simultaneous theatrical and digital releases, and balked when Warner said it would make all 2021 movies available simultaneously on HBO Max. He went so far as to call Warner's move a "bait and switch" to prop up HBO Max, and that movie creators found themselves working for the "worst streaming service." It's not certain if Nolan was directly responsible for Warner's insistence on a theater-first premiere, but he clearly prefers that route.

At the same time, the HBO Max release is a concession to reality. While Tenet ultimately recouped its $200 million budget with a global box office of $363 million, ticket sales were nowhere near what they would have been if the movie had arrived before COVID-19 — it turns out people aren't willing to risk their health just to watch in theaters. A streaming version might not match Nolan's ideal viewing experience, but it might just bring Tenet to many, many more people.

Recommended Stories

  • Xbox Series X and S owners start testing Dolby Vision HDR for gaming

    Xbox Series X and S owners are reporting that Microsoft has started testing Dolby Vision HDR on the consoles, albeit with limits.

  • ‘Tenet’ Is Coming to HBO Max in May

    HBO Max has announced that “Tenet” will hit the streaming platform on May 1. Good news for anyone experiencing time linearly: Tenet is streaming May 1 on HBO via HBO Max! ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/dGbxGLOwyu — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 20, 2021 Christopher Nolan’s thriller first came to theaters in August of last year, several months before […]

  • Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Gets HBO Max Launch Date

    Tenet will launch “on HBO via HBO Max” on May 1, the streamers announced today. The news reflects yet another chapter for the sci-fi thriller, which was originally scheduled for theatrical release in July of 2020, prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Seeing its release date shift repeatedly, after theaters across the world […]

  • Rivian plans a network of 10,000 EV chargers in North America by 2023

    Rivian is countering Tesla by planning a network of 10,000 EV chargers across the US and Canada by 2023.

  • China reportedly bans Tesla cars from military facilities over spying fears

    China's military has reportedly banned Tesla cars from its facilities over fears the cameras could be used for spying.

  • 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Fans Need to Know the Truth About the New Captain America

    Spoilers ahead, obviously.

  • ‘Tenet’ Arriving on HBO Max on May 1, Months After Nolan Slammed the Platform

    You can finally watch Christopher Nolan's thriller (on a streaming platform!) on May 1.

  • Scoop: ICE securing hotel rooms to hold growing number of migrant families

    The Biden administration has awarded an $86 million contract for hotel rooms near the border to hold around 1,200 migrant family members who cross the U.S.-Mexico border, DHS officials confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: It's a sign of growing numbers of migrant families trying to come to the U.S. — in addition to already overwhelming numbers of kids crossing the border without their parents or legal guardians. Both trends appear to be straining government resources. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The contract through Endeavors, a Texas-based nonprofit, is for six months but could be extended and expanded. The hotels will be near border areas, including in Arizona and Texas.ICE oversees the custody of migrant adults and families who cross the border illegally after they are apprehended by border patrol agents. The agency is already transforming its family detention facilities into rapid-processing centers with the goal of releasing families within 72 hours.Regardless, the contracts with hotels point to the agency not being able to keep up with the growing numbers of families in its custody.The big picture: Immigration agencies have used hotels in the past — as recently as last year for unaccompanied minors who the Trump administration was quickly expelling under an emergency public health order.Hotel rooms are likely a safer option than border patrol stations, but do not have to follow the same safety protocols that official government detention spaces do. By the numbers: The number of migrant family members caught crossing the southwest border more than doubled between January and February — rising from 7,000 to nearly 19,000, according to the most recently released agency data. Border officials continue to use a Trump-era order to quickly return many families to Mexico. But Mexico has limited capacity to take in migrant families and won't accept some with young children, according to administration officials.42% of families were expelled to Mexico last month — down from 64% in January and 91% in October, according to the data. More than 13,000 family members who crossed the U.S. border illegally have been allowed into the country since the start of January, many released into border communities. The Biden administration does not use the order to expel unaccompanied children, as the previous administration did.What to watch: The Biden administration has been pressuring the Mexican government to increase its own immigration enforcement, to help slow the number of Central Americans making their way through the country to the U.S.-Mexico border, the New York Times and Washington Post have reported. The U.S. is also giving more than 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mexico. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • My ex-boyfriend and I contributed to our household based on our salaries. I’m now owed $23K in back pay. Do I pay him back?

    ‘He and I don’t really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.’

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Groundfloor Review 2021: Fees, Services and More

    Groundfloor is part of a growing collection of firms that offer alternative investment products. In the case of Groundfloor, you can invest in short-term real estate debt. This opens up a new set of options for speculation, although investors should … Continue reading → The post Groundfloor Review 2021: Fees, Services and More appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden just canceled $1 billion in student loan debt. Are you eligible?

    The administration is providing relief to 72,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.

  • Don’t Ignore the Reddit Penny Stocks Bonanza of 2021

    Want to make mind-boggling returns on a black-box investment? How about throwing $500 at a Reddit penny stock. Most of the time, that amount would have gone nowhere. But, had you bought HUMBL (OTCMKTS:TSNPD) in October, the blockchain startup would have turned that $500 into $3.4 million today. Many other picks saw equally notable gains this year. Source: Shutterstock For decades, the sleepy world of penny stocks drew yawns from Wall Street investors. Few “real” investors risked shopping in the graveyard of de-listed, zombie companies. But 2021 has changed all that. With the rise of retail trading, regular investors have become kingmakers of the over-the-counter (OTC) and penny stock world. Much of the investment will still go to waste. The average penny stock loses 60% per year, according to long-running academic studies. But investing in even one of these winners will cover these losses a thousand times over. Some may even become world-beating companies; rising stock prices allow cheaper capital raises, planting the very seeds that pave the way to success.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Reddit penny stocks aren’t for everyone. But for those looking to invest, here’s how to stay ahead of the curve. The Rise of Reddit Penny Stocks Investing Many investors can’t even agree on a proper definition of a penny stock. Some look at a stock’s primary exchange: Companies listed on OTC markets are generally illiquid and low-priced, making them an ideal definition of “penny stocks.” Other investors look at a stock’s price: Anything below $5 will cut it for most. (Those with bigger pocketbooks might accept any figure below $10). Regardless, investors broadly agree that penny stocks are low-priced, risky companies that can return thousands of percentage points. And that has made them extraordinarily tempting targets for risk-taking Reddit investors seeking quintuple-digit gains. The first week of February, for instance, saw more OTC trading than during the first six months of 2020 combined. Today, stocks below $5 together are now worth $2.3 trillion, according to GuruFocus, a stock tracking website. Add stocks under $10, and the figure increases to $6.5 trillion. Put another way, cheap stocks are now worth as much as the Big 4 tech firms combined. Source: Data courtesy of OTC Markets That shift has made some lucky investors phenomenally rich. A basket of the top-10 OTC stocks has returned 24,100% in the past six months, far more than the modest 37% gains for the best S&P 500 performers. Want in? You’ll need a particular set of skills that’s unlike anything Wall Street investors have ever considered. Riding the Reddit Penny Stock Train In a world where a firm’s entire market cap gets dictated by its last trade price, a small number of dedicated retail traders can send a stock flying in a random direction. And as r/WallStreetBets investors proved to GameStop’s short-sellers, this so-called “dumb money” can wreak havoc on a hedge fund’s best-laid plans. With penny stocks, Reddit has taken this a step further. Since 2020, subscribers to the popular thread r/PennyStocks have grown ten times over to 1.4 million people. And where r/WallStreetBets (WSB) might have influenced the direction of several dozen stocks, the penny stock crowd has made kings out of far more. According to Unbiased Stock, a Reddit stock tracker, r/PennyStocks typically covers three times the number of stocks that WSB does, despite having far fewer subscribers. The size of these companies also matters. The typical pick on r/PennyStocks comes in at just $310 million, compared to $10.5 billion for WSB, making Redditors with high karma (a measure of Reddit influence) the literal kingmakers of the penny stock world. By following these highly influential accounts, investors can front-run the markets much like how high-frequency traders once used President Donald Trump’s tweets to earn alpha. Take 88 Energy (OTCMKTS:EEENF), for instance. The long unprofitable Alaskan oil company saw shares rise from $0.0001 in January to 2 cents after getting picked up by the subreddit. Any lucky soul who bought the 467,500 traded shares on Jan. 7 might have turned $50 into $10,000 (assuming they could achieve the $0.0001 price). But was 88 Energy’s sudden rise well-warranted? Heavens knows. The only important thing was that influential Redditors were actively promoting the stock. Are Penny Stocks Legitimate? Many skeptics might see this as a return to the “bad old days” of boiler room pump-and-dump schemes. Back then, stock promoters would call up unsuspecting investors to hard-sell worthless companies. Even now, the SEC finds itself mired in stamping out hucksters using social media to promote stocks they secretly own. (In the case of celebrities like Elon Musk promoting cryptocurrencies, the water gets even murkier). But Reddit’s r/PennyStocks crowd is something different. Most are regular Joes, looking for a like-minded community to share ideas. Many of the posts also border on parody — a product of the free-wheeling, fun-loving nature of the social media site. And while a few members turn out to be financial professionals – RoaringKitty, GameStop’s biggest Reddit promoter, was a FINRA-licensed professional — most are in it as amateurs. As Reddit’s market clout grows, SEC and other regulators will struggle to differentiate between pump-and-dumps versus legitimate commentary. Many of r/PennyStocks calls rise for legitimate economic reasons. Others are more borderline cases – was 88 Energy’s rise a case of mistaken identity, rampant stock promotion or an improvement in economic outlook? No one may ever know. But even as lawmakers continue to scratch their heads, one thing is clear: These market movers will only grow larger as more investors jump aboard. How to Invest in Reddit Penny Stocks Most people will rightly turn their noses on penny stocks. Instead, they’ll attempt to follow time-tested advice: Fund an IRA and buy a combination of index funds and highly profitable long-term stocks. S&P 500 ETFs, CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) and American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) come to mind. But what about those who want the potential for more significant gains? If you’re looking to put in $50, $500 or even $5,000 into the OTC casino, Reddit has created a way for ordinary investors to profit. In the past, most penny stocks once followed a similar pattern: An inactive company would live in hibernation for years before inexplicably rising on insider trading. The moment the reason got announced — usually via official press release — insiders would have already sucked out the upside, leaving other investors holding the bag. Reddit changes all that. Instead, thousands of cyber sleuths now patrol the web for the slightest hints of price action. And instead of calling up investors one by one, these retail investors can use platforms like Reddit, Twitter and Discord to instantly share their thoughts with the entire world. Consider a high-profile case from late last month. When short-seller Hindenburg first targeted SOS Ltd (NYSE:SOS) on Feb. 28, shares of the Chinese cryptocurrency miner initially tumbled 25%. The allegations of outright fraud were so damaging that even your author wasn’t sure whether SOS had a working mining facility. Among other issues, the firm’s press release photos showed the wrong crypto miners. The company’s official headquarters, meanwhile, led investigators to a hotel room in central China. Reddit users immediately sprang into action. The following day, cell phone videos of an SOS-branded mining operation began surfacing on Reddit and other popular stock discussion sites. As fear and uncertainty began to lift, SOS stock rebounded 70%, finishing even higher than before the Hindenburg piece. The video would eventually end up on the main SOS page, burnishing the new Reddit detectives’ power. Should You Invest in Reddit Penny Stocks? Plenty of bad agents will use these methods for personal gain – at least one Reddit stock promoter has already gotten hit by a shareholder lawsuit. Even the SOS saga hasn’t reasonably concluded yet. But for investors with an ear for Reddit chatter, following these trends and getting out early opens the door to supernormal returns. It’s going to take a watchful eye. But investors looking for superior risk-return investments shouldn’t ignore the Reddit penny stocks bonanza of 2021. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Donât Ignore the Reddit Penny Stocks Bonanza of 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • How Is Your 401(k) Taxed When You Retire?

    The taxes you owe on your 401(k) distributions at retirement depend on whether your funds are in a traditional 401(k) or a Roth 401(k).

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 5th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rise for a 5th consecutive week, with the bullish economic outlook supporting more upside to come. Economic data and central bank chatter will be in focus in the week ahead.

  • Ghost of Horrific Treasury Auction Haunts Bond Market on Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- A battered Treasuries market faces another trying week as it will have to absorb a massive slate of auctions focused in maturities that have gotten pummeled amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation.It’s been a month since a disastrous seven-year auction sent the bond market into a tailspin that reverberated across financial markets and helped put benchmark yields on the path to prepandemic heights. Now that maturity is on the calendar again, with a $62 billion offering looming as a source of anxiety for dealers in the week ahead.The government will be selling into a market that’s endured a painful stretch, driving an index of longer maturities into a bear market. A key part of the yield curve just hit its steepest in over five years after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to keep rates near zero through 2023. The seven-year area, especially vulnerable to shifting speculation on monetary policy, has taken a beating as traders bet the central bank won’t be able to wait that long. It’s underperforming surrounding maturities by the most since 2015.“Supply is going to be a very important part of next week,” said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. “We’ll really see what type of end-user demand shows up at these auctions, and if the seven-year last month was so poorly sponsored because of volatility of that day or whether it’s a continued theme. There’s just a lot of volatility now and questions about whether higher rates are going to impact equities.”In February, when investors were already stepping back from bonds amid stimulus talks and the vaccine rollout, the government received record-low demand for the seven-year auction. The result added fueled to a Treasuries selloff that’s extended to a seventh straight week.The auction slate highlights another concern. Treasuries mostly shrugged off the Fed’s decision Friday to let lapse bank regulatory exemptions that have buoyed the bond market since the beginning of the pandemic. But dealers have been unloading Treasuries, and for some analysts the Fed’s move risks raising stress around auctions.Long-Maturity PainThe fixed-income slump has hit longer maturities hardest. As of Thursday, a Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury index that tracks debt with 10 years or more to maturity was down about 22% from its March 2020 peak, putting it in bear territory -- at least by this gauge. The 10-year yield touched 1.75% this week, the highest since January 2020.Yields and inflation expectations also took flight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on any need to combat the rise. A market proxy for inflation over the coming decade surged to about 2.3% this week, the highest since 2013.Powell reiterated this week that he would only see an issue with the bond selloff if it were accompanied by “disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.” Tech shares appeared to suffer at points this past week as yields extended their climb.That leaves traders monitoring a slew of Fed speakers ahead, especially Powell, for fresh insights. A continued message of patience on tightening rates could spark some to exit bets that hikes may come earlier than the Fed projects.“I suspect the Fedspeak will stay in line with Powell’s views of this week, that they are letting inflation grow a bit and probably aren’t going to be moving rates or tapering asset purchases” for a long time, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global.He expects 10-year yields to rise to around 1.9%-1.95% by mid-year, and he sees scope for 2.25% depending on the composition and size of any additional stimulus proposals.What to WatchThe economic calendar:March 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; existing home salesMarch 23: Current account balance; new home sales; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexMarch 24: MBA mortgage applications; durable/capital goods orders; Markit PMIsMarch 25: Jobless claims; GDP; Langer consumer comfort; Kansas City Fed manufacturingMarch 26: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:March 21: Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin at Credit Suisse Asian Investment ConferenceMarch 22: Powell in BIS panel; Barkin; San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles on Libor transition; Governor Michelle BowmanMarch 23: St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; Barkin; Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before House committee; Governor Lael Brainard in two appearances; New York Fed’s John WilliamsMarch 24: Barkin; Powell and Yellen before Senate committee; Williams; Daly; Chicago Fed’s Charles EvansMarch 25: Williams; Clarida; Bostic; Evans; DalyThe auction calendar:March 22: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 23: 52-week bills; 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesMarch 24: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesMarch 25: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • Crypto Mining Stocks Could Keep Beating Bitcoin in ‘Modern-Age Digital Gold Rush’

    Crypto mining stocks could deliver amplified returns during a bitcoin bull market, according to FundStrat research.

  • What it means if Cathie Wood is the face of the market

    Is the tech up cycle of the bull market over, and if so, does that mean Cathie Wood’s time is up? It’s a big question not just for Wood but for millions of us.