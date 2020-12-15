What's on TV this week: 'Tenet' and 'The Expanse'
This week Christopher Nolan’s Tenet makes its debut at home, via video on-demand at midnight ET, as well as on Ultra HD Blu-ray. On Amazon Prime, season five of The Expanse starts streaming, while CBS Access premieres its suddenly-relevant series The Stand, based on Stephen King’s book.
Sports fans can check out college football championships, while gamers gave new DLC for Gears 5 to look forward to. Netflix has Ma Rainey's Black Bottom starring Chadwick Boseman and a new comedy special from Vir Das.
Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games
Tenet (4K)
Spirited Away (Steelbook)
Tremors (4K)
Ip Man: The Complete Collection (4K)
Vigilante (4K)
The Expanse (S4)
MXGP 2020 (Xbox One, PC, PS4)
Gears 5: Hivebusters DLC (12/15 - PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
Synthetik: Ultimate (Xbox One, PS4)
Cattch (Xbox One)
Double Dragon Neon (Switch)
Tuesday
Song Exploder (Vol. 2), Netflix, 3 AM
A Teacher, Hulu, 3 AM
30 for 30: The Infinite Race, ESPN, 8 PM
Moonshiners, Discovery, 8 PM
Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change, CBS, 8 PM
Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
The Voice (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, 10 PM
Big Sky (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
Wednesday
The Expanse (season premiere), Amazon Prime,
How to Ruin Christmas (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
Vir Das: Outside In, Netflix, 3 AM
The Ripper, Netflix, 3 AM
Run On (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
Break it All: The History of Rock in Latin America, Netflix, 3 AM
The Amazing Race (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
House of Payne, BET, 8 PM
The Great Christmas Light Fight, ABC, 8 PM
WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
Devils (season finale), CW, 8 PM
The Masked Singer (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
Assisted Living, BET, 8:30 PM
The Art of Political Murder, HBO, 9 PM
Sistas, BET, 9 PM
Seal Team (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM
S.W.A.T. (fall finale), CBS, 10 PM
For Life (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM
Thursday
Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 3 AM
The Stand (series premiere), CBS All Access, 3 AM
12 Dates of Christmas: Unwrapped, HBO Max, 3 AM
The Flight Attendant (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM
Homeschool Musical Class of 2020, HBO Max, 3 AM
An Unremarkable Christmas, Netflix, 3 AM
4 Blocks (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM
Texas 6, CBS All Access, 3 AM
Chargers/Raiders, Fox, 8:20 PM
Dogs of the Year, CW, 8 PM
Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
Station 19 (fall finale), ABC, 8 PM
Grey's Anatomy (fall finale), ABC, 9 PM
Mom (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM
The Unicorn (fall finale), CBS, 9:30 PM
Time Person of the Year, NBC, 10 PM
A Million Little Things (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM
The Movie Show, Syfy, 11 PM
Cari & Jemele Won't Stick to Sports, Vice, 11:30 PM
Friday
The Mandalorian (season finale), Disney+, 3 AM
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Netflix, 3 AM
The Grand Tour (season premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
Sweet Home (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
On Pointe (S1), Disney+, 3 AM
El Cid (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, Disney+, 3 AM
MAC CFB Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo, ESPN, 7:30 PM
PAC-12 CFB Championship: Oregon vs. USC, Fox, 8 PM
Christmas on the Menu, Lifetime, 8 PM
MacGyver (fall finale), CBS, 8 PM
WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
Magnum P.I. (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM
ELeague, TBS, 12 AM
Saturday
Uncanny Counter, Netflix, 3 AM
Michigan/Iowa college football, ESPN, 7 PM
SEC CFB Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, CBS, 8 PM
Baby Chimp Rescue, BBC America, 8 PM
A Christmas Exchange, Lifetime, 8 PM
Stolen in Plain Sight, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
Global Citizen Prize, NBC, 8 PM
Panthers/Packers, NFL Network, 8:15 PM
Letters to Santa Claus, Syfy, 10 PM
Stanford/UCLA college football, ESPN2, 8 PM
Saturday Night Live: Kristen Wiig / Dua Lipa, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
Supermarket Sweep, ABC, 8 PM
A Christmas Break, Lifetime, 8 PM
Power Book II, Starz, 8 PM
49ers/Cowboys, NBC, 8:20 PM
Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event, CBS, 8:30 PM
The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
Pennyworth, Epix, 9 PM
22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays, CBS, 9:30 PM
Card Sharks, ABC, 10 PM
All times listed are ET.