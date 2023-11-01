Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023

Lorenzo Bassi: Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tennant Company's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm Lorenzo Bassi, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are Dave Huml, Tennant's President and CEO; and Fay West, Senior Vice President and CFO. Today, we will provide you with an update on our third quarter performance. Dave will provide you an update on our operations and enterprise strategy, and Fay will cover our financials. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions. An earnings press release and slide presentation that accompanies this conference call are available on our Investor Relations website. Before we begin, please be advised that our remarks this morning and our answers to questions may contain forward-looking statements regarding the company's expectations of future performance.

Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those contained in the statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in today's news release and the documents we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage you to review those documents, particularly our Safe Harbor statement, for a description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our results. Additionally, on this conference call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures that include or exclude certain items. Our 2023 third quarter earnings release and presentations include the comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results. I'll now turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Huml: Thank you, Lorenzo, and hello, everyone. On the call today, I will be discussing highlights from the third quarter, our outlook for the remainder of 2023, our performance against our current enterprise strategy targets, and the framework and transition to our new planned enterprise growth strategy. I am very pleased to report our strong Q3 results, which built on the momentum we generated in the first half of the year. This was the fourth consecutive quarter our global team delivered strong organic net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth above our expectations. Our performance puts us on pace to deliver a record-setting year. I could not be prouder of the teams who have worked diligently to execute our enterprise strategy, manage the supply chain crisis and serve Tennant's customers around the world.

In the third quarter, we achieved net sales of $304.7 million, bolstered by organic sales growth of 13.9%. Orders have remained resilient, and we reduced backlog meaningfully for the third consecutive quarter. We continued to reduce lead times and deliver the exceptional products and services our customers expect from Tennant. Backlog levels have returned to normal in nearly all product lines, except for those industrial products that are exclusively produced out of our Minneapolis plant. We expanded gross margins to 43.3% and delivered adjusted EBITDA of $45.9 million. Our price realization efforts, along with a moderating inflation environment, drove our strong operating performance. Additionally, we converted over 100% of net income to free cash flow, as we continued to make improvements in working capital.

