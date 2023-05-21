Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Tennant (NYSE:TNC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tennant is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$108m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$257m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Tennant has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured Tennant's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tennant.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Tennant's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 72% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Tennant's ROCE

To bring it all together, Tennant has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Considering the stock has delivered 5.0% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Tennant (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

While Tennant may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

