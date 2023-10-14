Tennant (NYSE:TNC) shareholders have earned a 33% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) share price is 31% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 18% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 18% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Tennant was able to grow EPS by 69% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 31% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Tennant, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Tennant has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Tennant will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Tennant shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 33% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on Tennant it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

